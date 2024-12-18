Login
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh

The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX launched in India
  • Powered by the same motor but with a bump in displacement
  • Looks identical to the Ninja 1000SX

Kawasaki has launched the Ninja 1100SX in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.49 lakh. The Ninja 1100SX essentially serves as the successor to the popular Ninja 1000SX, which was a favourite among litre-class motorcyclists before being discontinued in February 2024. The Ninja 1100SX is available in a single standard variant in India and comes in the Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black colour option.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki India Rolls Out Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Models

 Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX launched in India 1

The Ninja 1100SX closely resembles its predecessor, the Ninja 1000SX, maintaining a sharp design language with a full fairing and dual LED headlight setup. Kawasaki hasn’t tinkered with the setup much as the buyers don’t have any concerning issues with the motorcycle. Updates to the Ninja 1100SX include a C-type USB port mounted on the handlebar and upgraded Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package! 

 

Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX India Launch December carandbike edited 3

Powering the Ninja 1100SX is a 1,099cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, delivering 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. While the power output has seen a slight reduction of 7 bhp compared to the previous model, the torque has been marginally increased from 111 Nm to 113 Nm. Moreover, Kawasaki has revised the gearing, making the 5th and 6th gears taller to aid in more comfort at the time of long-distance journeys while also offering better fuel efficiency. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
 Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX launched in India 2

The cycle parts and hardware setup of the Ninja 1100SX remain largely unchanged from the Ninja 1000SX, with the only significant change being a 10mm larger rear disc brake. The electronic suite, which includes riding modes, power modes, traction control, and cruise control has been carried over. Changes have been made to the Kawasaki bi-directional quickshifter which is now claimed to serve from lower rpms. 
 

Bookings for the Ninja 1100SX are now open at all authorised Kawasaki dealerships with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2025.

