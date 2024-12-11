Login
Kawasaki India Rolls Out Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Models

Kawasaki models such as the Ninja 650, Z900, and Versys 650 among others are on the year-end discount list for 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a discount of Rs 45,000
  • The Z900 becomes cheaper by Rs 40,000
  • Ninja 500 and 300 models are also offered with discounts

India Kawasaki has rolled out several discounts across its motorcycle range in a bid to clear existing inventory and provide year-end benefits to potential buyers. The manufacturer is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on the bikes, and these are in the form of vouchers. The vouchers are available for the Ninja 650, Z900, Versys 650, Ninja 500, and Ninja 300 motorcycles in Kawasaki’s India portfolio. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX India Launch Soon

 

Kawasaki Ninja 650 carandbike edited 1

Coming to the discounts, the Ninja 650 supersports motorcycle leads the pack by offering a discount of Rs 45,000, followed by the naked Z900 at a Rs 40,000 price cut. Next in the queue is the Versys 650 sports tourer, which is now cheaper by Rs 30,000. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 and 500 are a part of the list that can be purchased at a discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. These voucher amounts include GST. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package! 

 

Kawasaki Z900 Bikes

These benefits can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices of the aforementioned models. However, do note that the offer is valid till December 31, 2024, and for limited stock only or till the stock lasts.

 

Aside from offering these discounts on its existing motorcycles, Kawasaki is gearing up to launch two new bikes in India. One is the KLX 230 dual-purpose motorcycle, and the other is the successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX. Both of these models are expected to launch in India in December 2024. 

# India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd# India Kawasaki# Kawasaki bikes India# Kawasaki Bikes Discount# Kawasaki Ninja 650# Kawasaki Ninja 300# Kawasaki Ninja 500# Kawasaki Versys 650# Discounts on Kawasaki Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
