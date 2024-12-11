Kawasaki India Rolls Out Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Models

India Kawasaki has rolled out several discounts across its motorcycle range in a bid to clear existing inventory and provide year-end benefits to potential buyers. The manufacturer is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on the bikes, and these are in the form of vouchers. The vouchers are available for the Ninja 650, Z900, Versys 650, Ninja 500, and Ninja 300 motorcycles in Kawasaki’s India portfolio.

Coming to the discounts, the Ninja 650 supersports motorcycle leads the pack by offering a discount of Rs 45,000, followed by the naked Z900 at a Rs 40,000 price cut. Next in the queue is the Versys 650 sports tourer, which is now cheaper by Rs 30,000. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 and 500 are a part of the list that can be purchased at a discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. These voucher amounts include GST.

These benefits can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices of the aforementioned models. However, do note that the offer is valid till December 31, 2024, and for limited stock only or till the stock lasts.

Aside from offering these discounts on its existing motorcycles, Kawasaki is gearing up to launch two new bikes in India. One is the KLX 230 dual-purpose motorcycle, and the other is the successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX. Both of these models are expected to launch in India in December 2024.