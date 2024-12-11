Kawasaki India Rolls Out Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Models
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 11, 2024
Highlights
- The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a discount of Rs 45,000
- The Z900 becomes cheaper by Rs 40,000
- Ninja 500 and 300 models are also offered with discounts
India Kawasaki has rolled out several discounts across its motorcycle range in a bid to clear existing inventory and provide year-end benefits to potential buyers. The manufacturer is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on the bikes, and these are in the form of vouchers. The vouchers are available for the Ninja 650, Z900, Versys 650, Ninja 500, and Ninja 300 motorcycles in Kawasaki’s India portfolio.
Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX India Launch Soon
Coming to the discounts, the Ninja 650 supersports motorcycle leads the pack by offering a discount of Rs 45,000, followed by the naked Z900 at a Rs 40,000 price cut. Next in the queue is the Versys 650 sports tourer, which is now cheaper by Rs 30,000. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 and 500 are a part of the list that can be purchased at a discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. These voucher amounts include GST.
Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!
These benefits can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices of the aforementioned models. However, do note that the offer is valid till December 31, 2024, and for limited stock only or till the stock lasts.
Aside from offering these discounts on its existing motorcycles, Kawasaki is gearing up to launch two new bikes in India. One is the KLX 230 dual-purpose motorcycle, and the other is the successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX. Both of these models are expected to launch in India in December 2024.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Kawasaki Models
- Kawasaki W175Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja H2REx-Showroom Price₹ 79.9 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.5 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10REx-Showroom Price₹ 15.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.16 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.43 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.51 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.09 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 6.24 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.59 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3 Lakh
- Kawasaki Vulcan SEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.1 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.8 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z H2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 140GEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.07 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.77 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.19 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 450REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.72 Lakh
- Kawasaki W800 StreetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.33 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RREx-Showroom Price₹ 9.42 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX65Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.12 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX230RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.21 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 300REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.6 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 85Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.2 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX112Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki EliminatorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.62 Lakh