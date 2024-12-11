Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX India Launch Soon

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is a preferred motorcycle among many motorcyclists in the litre-class segment who look for refinement, linear power, comfortable stance and ride quality. The motorcycle has been performing well in India and Kawasaki now aims to update the motorcycle by launching its successor, the Ninja 1100SX, in the current month. We contacted a few dealers and they have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle unofficially.





Compared to the previous model, the Ninja 1100SX looks almost identical to the Ninja 1000SX featuring the same styling, seating triangle, features and rider aids like ride modes, traction control, quickshifter, cruise control and ABS. Kawasaki hasn’t tinkered with the setup much as the buyers don’t have any concerning issues with the motorcycle. However, the motorcycle now features a C-type USB port that is located on the handlebar, a bi-directional quickshifter and newer Bridgestone S23 Battlax tyres.

What has changed however is the engine which now has a slightly higher displacement of 1099 cc which has been achieved by opting for a longer stroke. This has resulted in a slight drop in power from 142 bhp to 135 bhp, while maximum torque has increased from 111 Nm to 113 Nm. In addition to that, the Ninja 1100SX also comes with a larger rear sprocket further contributing to higher torque output at the wheels. Lastly, the 5th and 6th gears are taller to aid in more comfort at the time of long-distance journeys.



In terms of pricing, expect Kawasaki to launch the new and updated Ninja 1100SX in the ballpark of Rs 13 to Rs 13.5 lakh ex-showroom, in comparison to the sticker price of the now discontinued Ninja 1000SX which stood at Rs 12.19 lakh, ex-showroom.