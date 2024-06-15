2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched In India With New Colours; Priced At Rs 3.43 Lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Ninja 300 in the country and the manufacturer’s entry-level offering gets two new colours for the new model year. The MY2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now available in Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray with new body graphics. This is in addition to the Lime Green colour already available on the motorcycle. The updated Ninja 300 is priced at Rs. 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the same as before.

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & ZX-10RR Revealed

India is one of the last markets globally to continue selling the Ninja 300. The bike is powered by the 296 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike is underpinned by a tubular diamond-type chassis with the engine as a stressed member. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The suspension setup comprises 37 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Suspension travel measures 120 mm at the front and 132 mm at the rear. Braking power comes from a 290 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Kawasaki Planning Two More Hybrid Models

The Ninja 300 is heavily localised to keep prices competitive and the current price is cheaper than its retail price from over a decade ago. The motorcycle was launched in 2013 at Rs. 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and continues to be a popular choice for Kawasaki fans. It also competes against several full-faired motorcycles in the segment including the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, and more.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Launched At Rs. 9.10 Lakh

Globally, the Kawasaki Ninja was replaced by the Ninja 400, which was recently replaced by the Ninja 500. Kawasaki India sells both the Ninja 300 and 500 in the country. The latter arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom).