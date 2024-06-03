Login
Kawasaki Planning Two More Hybrid Models

The Kawasaki Versys and Kawasaki Eliminator are likely to get hybrid powertrains if latest patent drawings are any indication.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki planning more hybrid models
  • Patent drawings reveal hybrid Versys, Eliminator designs
  • Hybrid tech will have both ICE and battery power

Recent patent filings reveal that Kawasaki is working on two new hybrid models, one being a new hybrid Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser, and the second one possibly being a hybrid Kawasaki Versys. Patent applications filed by Kawasaki reveal the hybrid plans for these two models, particularly dwelling on how to package two powertrains and their energy reservoirs. The challenge will be to pack the combination of both an internal combustion engine, electric motor, fuel tank and battery packs in the same frame. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Launched At Rs. 9.10 Lakh

 

For the hybrid versions of the Versys and Eliminator, Kawasaki seems to have decided to change the layout of the components to better suit each bike’s shape and requirement. Kawasaki has already tackled the issue in the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid by placing the hybrid battery and related electronics in a box placed underneath the rider’s seat. This design allows Kawasaki to retain the conventional position of a fuel tank and airbox above the engine, while the electric motor is placed in the space directly above the transmission. But this design has one drawback. The placement of the battery makes the design of the hybrid motorcycles unconventionally longer and visually different from the petrol-powered variants.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs. 5.62 Lakh

Kawasaki Hybrid Patent m2

The hybrid Kawasaki Eliminator will likely have similar proportions and design as the current petrol-powered Kawasaki Eliminator.

 

The recent patent drawings for the hybrid versions of the Eliminator and Versys reveal that the design makes for the battery to be shifted from below the seat to new position above the engine’s cylinder head. This allows for freeing up the underseat area, allowing for more conventional proportions and styling. With the battery above the engine, which means fuel tank space is compromised, Kawasaki intends to make both the hybrid Elimiator and hybrid Versys models wider with two plastic fuel tanks, one on each side, and bolted outside the trellis-frame.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Kawasaki Ninja 500

 

With Kawasaki surely but certainly moving towards introducing hybrid technology in more models in its current production line-up. The hybrid Versys and Eliminator models seem like a logical step in that direction and it could only be a matter of time before Kawasaki introduces more hybrid models, across its motorcycle line-up, and across different segments and engine displacement. 

