EICMA 2022: Kawasaki Showcases Ninja EV, Z EV, & Hybrid EV Prototypes; Reveals Carbon Neutrality Plans

Kawasaki showed off three new prototype motorcycles at the EICMA 2022, while also announcing its carbon neutrality plans for the future. These three motorcycles include an electric motorcycle based on the 'Z' family, an electric based on the 'Ninja' family, and a hybrid electric prototype motorcycle too. Along with the three motorcycles, Kawasaki's President Hiroshi Ito also announced the launch of a new initiative called 'Go with Green Power', signifying that the brand's green colour is not just a livery, but also defines its green future. Kawasaki also said that it will achieve carbon neutrality in a strategic timeframe, and that it is also working on a hydrogen powered drivetrain for next decade.

Kawasaki's first EV will hit the market in 2023, a hybrid motorcycle will go on sale in 2024, and hydrogen powered motorcycles are in development for next decade.

While not much is known about the prototypes, a few details were shared by Kawasaki at EICMA 2022. Starting off with the electric prototypes, the first glance make shows them as very closely related to the 'Z' and 'Ninja' families respectively, and if you like the look of the existing models in the two ranges, you'll surely love these too. The two models get the same dual-battery setup with a total capacity of 3.0 kWh, and additionally, both the batteries will also be removable and can be charged away from the motorcycles. Kawasaki will be targeting these two models in the commuter segment, and they are expected to hit the European markets in 2023.

The Kawasaki Ninja EV will share its battery pack with the Z EV.

On the other hand, the hybrid EV prototype is still a little further away from production, and Kawasaki says that it will reach market by 2024. The HEV will have strong hybrid tech and depending on the requirements, it will make use of either hybrid power or only electric power, but further details are still awaited on the motorcycle.

Both EVs will get a 3.0 kWh removable battery pack, which will be split in two units.

While Kawasaki has started to go electric, President Ito has confirmed that it is still very much focused on internal combustion engine motorcycles too. Additionally, he said that across 2024 & 2025, Kawasaki will introduce about 30 ICE models globally, with about half of them making their way to Europe.