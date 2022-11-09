EICMA 2022: Ola Electric S1 Scooter Makes European Debut

Ola Electric showcased its S1 electric scooters to the European audience at EICMA 2022 in Italy. The Indian EV start-up also announced plans to commence sales in Europe from early next year as it looked to rapidly expand its presence across markets. Ola launched the S1 electric scooter series – its first EV - in India in August last year. The company went on to expand the range with two additional models, a mid-spec S1 was re-introduced in 2022 after the company initially decided to focus on the top-spec S1 Pro initially followed up by an entry-level S1 Air.

The company has ambitious plans to develop its own EV model range with plans in place for electric cars as well as developing infrastructure to locally manufacture battery packs for its models. The company has also been rapidly establishing physical dealerships across the country in a bid to improve sales.

Ola plans to commence sales in Europe from Q1 2023

Commenting on the plans for Europe, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world and making India the global epicenter for EVs. EICMA is our very first showcase in Europe and we are extremely proud to present our S1 scooters for customers in this market. We are confident that with our world-class EV products, we will grow the EV scooter market in Europe exponentially the way we have in India.”

Ola said that it was currently in talks with local partners in key markets across Europe to establish a retail and service network. The company recently commenced exports to Nepal, its first international market with plans to expand to Europe already having been in the works.

Ola recently announced that it had retailed 20,000 units of its electric scooter in India in October its best-ever number in a month in the country.