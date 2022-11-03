Ola S1 Electric Scooter Production Crosses The 1 Lakh Mark

Ola Electric's maiden offering, the S1 electric scooter has crossed the one lakh production milestone. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric announced the development on Twitter sharing images of the 100,000th vehicle to roll out. The white Ola S1 rolls off the assembly line surround by an all-female workforce at the plant. The locally built electric scooter is produced at Ola's future factory located at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launched In India; Has Introductory Price Of Rs. 79,999

Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India.



Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer! pic.twitter.com/FnJWLEQ1D8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 3, 2022

It's noteworthy that Ola Electric received over one lakh orders for the S1 e-scooter within 24 hours after bookings opened in July last year. The company though took a good 10 months to reach the production milestone. With supply chain disruptions ailing the industry, Ola too faced production delays and extended waiting periods. Nevertheless, the company seems to have streamlined production at its facility.

At the Ola S1 Air launch last month, Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company has scaled up production and is manufacturing more than 1,000 vehicles a day.

Aggarwal said, "We have sold upwards of a lakh units now (since the company made a foray into the electric two-wheeler space last year in August). Now, we have very significant momentum behind us. We are already producing more than 1,000 a day now at the future factory. We will be scaling it up significantly beyond that."

The Ola Future Factory has an installed production capacity of 2 million units annually, scalable up to 10 million units

He added, "We feel that in the next six to eight months we will exhaust the (current) installed capacity and we are also in parallel expanding our capacity in the future factory."

The Ola future factory has an installed capacity of two million units per ear. Once ready at fully operational capacity, the plant will be able to manufacture 10 million electric two-wheelers per annum. The plant will also produce the newer models at the plant in the future along with the much hyped Ola electric car that's set to arrive in 2024.