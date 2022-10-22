Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launched In India; Has Introductory Price Of Rs. 79,999

Ola Electric continued its electric scooter offensive with the new S1 Air model. It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999, which is applicable for those who book the scooter on or before October 24, 2022. Thereafter, the prices will be increased to Rs. 84,999. The Ola S1 Air also comes equipped with Ola’s latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features as well. The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack with a hub-mounted motor that generates peak power of 4.5 kW. The scooter gets an IDC certified range of 100 kilometres in eco mode and has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with top-speed of 90 kmph. The scooter takes about 4.5 hours to charge from naught to full.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The scooter is based on the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 and the design stays more or less similar on the S1 Air. But there are a few changes. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends also get drum brakes and these two changes along with few other, have led to reducing weight to 99 kg, compared to 125 kg of the Ola S1 Pro. The seat is also new on the S1 Air along with getting a regular tubular grab-rails. The scooter has an underseat storage space of 34 litres, which is 2 litres less than what is found on the S1 and S1 Pro. The scooter also gets a 7-inch touchscreen along with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports.

Ola has also announced the roll-out of MoveOS 3 along with the launch of the S1 Air. The latest over-the-air upgrade adds more than 20 new features and comes with a bunch of improvements on performance. Some of the newly launched features in MoveOS 3 include Proximity Unlock, Party Mode, Moods, and compatibility to Ola’s Hypercharger network. With Ola Hyperchargers, users will now be able to charge their scooters up to 50 km in 15 minutes, at a charging speed of 3 km per minute. In addition to these, the latest MoveOS 3 update also introduces more features such as Hill Hold, Profiles and Vacation Mode amongst many others. Ola will open beta testing for the MoveOS 3 to all Ola S1 owners and a public roll-out will happen in December 2023.

The Ola S1 Air will be available in 5 colours - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver. The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence from April 2023.