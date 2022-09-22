  • Home
Ola Electric Begins Offline Experience Centres Across India

Ola aims to open 200 such EV Experience Centre across the country by March 2023.
Highlights
  • Ola aims to open 200 such EV Experience Centre across the country by March 2023.
  • The Experience Centres are open in Belgaum, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolhapur, Mangalore, Pune, and Thrissur.
  • The new EV Experience Centres will operate the entire week between 9 am to 8 pm.

Ola Electric has commenced offline sales of its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter via its first ever EV Experience Centres in Belgaum, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolhapur, Mangalore, Pune, and Thrissur. Ola aims to open 200 such EV Experience Centre across the country by March 2023. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, announced the news on his social media platform. Now, the move is slightly surprising since Ola Electric had initiated its EV journey in India via a direct purchase model, moving away from the traditional form of buying a vehicle. 

The new EV Experience Centres will operate the entire week between 9 am to 8 pm and will essentially address inquiries and queries. The showrooms will also offer test rides of the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro, servicing, as well as assist in acquiring financing options. The same still operates via the company’s website. 

The Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro feature 3kWh and larger 4kWh lithium-ion battery packs respectively. While the former gives a range of 141 km, the latter claims a 181 km range from a single charge. The Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro have priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. 

