Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooter To Debut On January 31

Ola Electric has announced that it will unveil its third-generation electric scooters in India on January 31, 2025. The electric two-wheeler company had previously alluded to the third-generation models back in August 2024 at its annual Sankalp event stating that the S1 family would be expanded and joined by two new model ranges - the S2 tourer and the S3 maxi-scooter series. In November the company had confirmed that the Gen 3 S1 electric scooter would arrive in January 2025 in its Q2 FY 2025 earnings press statement.



Ola likely to only unveil the Gen 3 S1 tomorrow with the S2 and S3 expected to arrive later in the year.

The Gen 3 S1 will get some notable upgrades over its predecessor one of which will be the all-new platform. Key changes to the platform will include the integration of the battery pack, electric motor and electronics within the chassis. The battery pack will form a stressed member of the chassis and is set to feature Ola’s in-house developed 4680 battery cells. The motor itself will be new as well with the current permanent magnet units replaced by new magnetless motors.

New Gen 3 platform integrates the battery and new magnetless electric motor into the frame.

Ola has claimed that the new platform will help reduce costs and improve the scooter’s performance. The company had previously said that the S3 platform would see peak power climb up to 15 kW from the current S1 Pro’s 11 kW while torque would rise up to 70 Nm from the current-gen model’s 58 Nm. The new platform would also see the scooters shave some weight with Ola claiming a 14 per cent reduction over the Gen 2 models.



The Gen 3 S1 family is also expected to see the addition of a new variant alongside the Air, X, Z and Pro in the form of a new S1 Sports.



The Gen 3 platform will underpin two all-new scooter families alongside the Gen 3 S1.

Moving to the all-new S2 and S3 families, the company had previously teased three variants under the former and two variants under the latter. The S2 family would comprise of a City, Tourer and Sports variants while the S3 range - likely to target premium electric scooter buyers - would comprise of Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer variants.



Going by the teaser shared by the company, Ola Electric is likely to only unveil the Gen 3 S1 currently with the remainder of the models likely to arrive during the course of the year.