Limited-Run Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition Revealed; Sports 24K Gold-Plated Components

Ola has rolled out a limited-run version of its S1 Pro electric scooter. Named the ‘Sona’ edition, many components of the scooter are finished with 24-karat gold elements. The company stated that it will be giving away limited units of Ola S1 Pro Sona through a contest. The brand, however, has not specified how many units of the edition are up for grabs. Participants, however, will need to post an Instagram reel with an Ola S1 electric scooter or click a picture or a selfie outside an Ola store and tag Ola Electric with the hashtag #OlaSonaContest. Participants can also win the limited edition scooter through a scratch-and-win competition that will be hosted across Ola stores on 25th December.



The Ola S1 Pro Sona is finished in a special colour scheme that combines a pearl white shade with gold. Many components in the scooter such as the rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers, and mirror stalks are finished in 24-karat gold. Ola also states that the seat of the scooter has been upholstered in dark beige nappa leather, with gold stitching. The scooter gets a slightly revised version of MoveOS with a gold-themed user interface for the Ola app, an edition-specific ‘Sona’ mode, and a customised MoveOS dashboard.

Many areas of the scooter including the rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers, and mirror stalks are finished in real 24-karat gold

Ola Electric stated that it will open its 4000th store on December 25. Having come under the scanner for numerous service and product quality-related issues in recent times, the electric two-wheeler maker recently claimed that out of 10,664 complaints received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer. The company had also stated earlier this year that it would double its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.





