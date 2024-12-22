Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportCFMoto 400NKYamaha Nmax 155
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Limited-Run Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition Revealed; Sports 24K Gold-Plated Components

The Ola S1 Pro Sona is finished in a special colour scheme that combines a pearl white shade with gold
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola has unveiled the S1 Pro Sona Edition.
  • The special edition model will be given away through two separate contests.
  • Ola Electric stated that it will open its 4000th store on December 25.

Ola has rolled out a limited-run version of its S1 Pro electric scooter. Named the ‘Sona’ edition, many components of the scooter are finished with 24-karat gold elements. The company stated that it will be giving away limited units of Ola S1 Pro Sona through a contest. The brand, however, has not specified how many units of the edition are up for grabs. Participants, however, will need to post an Instagram reel with an Ola S1 electric scooter or click a picture or a selfie outside an Ola store and tag Ola Electric with the hashtag #OlaSonaContest. Participants can also win the limited edition scooter through a scratch-and-win competition that will be hosted across Ola stores on 25th December.


Also Read: Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
 

The Ola S1 Pro Sona is finished in a special colour scheme that combines a pearl white shade with gold. Many components in the scooter such as the rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers, and mirror stalks are finished in 24-karat gold. Ola also states that the seat of the scooter has been upholstered in dark beige nappa leather, with gold stitching. The scooter gets a slightly revised version of MoveOS with a gold-themed user interface for the Ola app, an edition-specific ‘Sona’ mode, and a customised MoveOS dashboard.

 

Also Read:  Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service

Limited Run Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition Revealed

Many areas of the scooter including the rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers, and mirror stalks are finished in real 24-karat gold

 

Ola Electric stated that it will open its 4000th store on December 25. Having come under the scanner for numerous service and product quality-related issues in recent times, the electric two-wheeler maker recently claimed that out of 10,664 complaints received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer. The company had also stated earlier this year that it would double its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.



 

# Ola Electric# Ola Electric scooter# Ola Electric Scooters# Ola S1 Pro# Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with an IDC-certified range of 75 km for each unit
    Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
  • Teasers of the scooter suggest a more utility-oriented design with a crash guard extending from the front apron and a cargo bed behind the seat.
    Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment
  • Ola Electric accumulated 10,664 complaints via the National Consumer Helpline, as per the CCPA notice issued to the company.
    Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
  • The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric due to a rise in consumer complaints about its e-scooters, prompting the company to address these concerns
    Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues

Latest News

  • Lexus had stated then that the concept previews an EV that will make it to production sometime in 2026
    Lexus LF-ZC Concept To Be Showcased At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The Activa 125 is now OBD2B-compliant and gets a range of updates such as a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity
    2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
  • Suzuki says that the concept is based on the theme of “night fishing in the city” and gets an off-road-focused cosmetic overhaul.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Off-Road Concept Revealed; Gets Yokohama Geolandar Tyres, Roof-Mounted Aux Lights
  • Kia has previously confirmed two mass-market EVs for India one of which is set to be an all-electric derivative of the Carens.
    Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India
  • There will be three new variants on offer, the 3501, 3502 and 3503
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series: In Pictures
  • The Chetak 35 Series gets a revised frame, larger battery, longer range and more tech on board.
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • Based on a tweaked HEARTECT-e platform for BEV, the E-Vitara will be Maruti’s first EV for India and will find competition in the form of Creta EV.
    Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere
  • The new Chetak is expected to feature an upgraded battery, cosmetic tweaks, and a simplified variant lineup
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The 2025 model year Range Rover will be offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE trim level.
    Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new iteration of its Chetak electric scooter tomorrow; here is what to expect from its launch.
    New Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Research More on Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro
8.1

Ola Electric S1 Pro

Starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View S1 Pro Specifications
View S1 Pro Features

Popular Ola Electric Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved