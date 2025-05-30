Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown

Taking a cautious view in light of existing market circumstances, Ola Electric has decided to delay the launch of two new additions to its scooter range. In its communication to shareholders, the company has confirmed it is delaying the launch of the S1 Z and Gig series of scooters, at a time when it is facing intense competition from the likes of Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. Ola has not yet revealed the revised delivery timeframe for the S1 Z and Gig scooter lineup.

Also Read: Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range

“We are delaying the S1 Z, Gig/Gig+ and some other future products and will sequentially launch these products such that each product receives the right customer mindshare”, read the company’s communication to shareholders. The note goes on to reiterate that h R&D for the Roadster motorcycle platform has been completed, and that the company will “focus on advancing the platform through generational upgrades, aligned with our broader strategy of vertical integration and technology-led innovation.”

Ola S1 Z+ (L) and S1 Z (R).

Both models were announced in November 2024, and at the time, Ola Electric had promised deliveries of the Gig range would begin in April 2025, followed by the S1 Z series in May 2025. However, the company has been facing a slowdown in sales (total deliveries dropped to 51,375 units in Q4 FY2025), and also been working on the rollout of its first motorcycle, the Ola Roadster, deliveries of which commenced only a few days ago.

Also Read: Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

The S1 Z and Gig models were to be unique in the way that they’d be the first Ola products equipped with a removable battery pack. The S1 Z+, aimed at students and young professionals, is also to be the first Ola scooter fitted with 14-inch wheels at either end. Introductory prices for the S1 Z models announced in November 2024 were Rs 59,999 (S1 Z) and Rs 64,999 (S1 Z+; ex-showroom).

Ola Gig (L) and Gig+ (R).

The Gig series is a low-speed series of scooters priced at Rs 39,999 (Gig) and Rs 49,999 (Gig+). The Gig is offered with a removable 1.5 kWh battery, while the Gig + can accommodate dual 1.5 kWh batteries. The Gig + can reach a top speed of up to 45 kmph, while the Gig has a top speed figure of 25 kmph.

Ola Electric was also outpaced by the incumbents in the month of May 2025. As of May 30, Ola Electric has delivered over 17,300 two-wheelers across India, trailing both Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company.