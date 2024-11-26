Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries

Ola Electric has launched the all-new S1 Z electric scooter range in the Indian market. The new e-scooter range was unveiled alongside Ola’s new Gig series of scooters, both powered by Ola’s new removable battery pack. Offered in two variants, Ola S1 Z and S1 Z+, the introductory prices for the two electric scooter variants are Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively (ex-showroom). Ola says that the S1 Z is aimed at students and young professionals, while the S1 Z+ is primarily for e-commerce/delivery partners. The reservations for both the Gig and S1 Z series are open at just Rs 499 starting today.

Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries with capacities of 1.5 kWh each and an IDC-certified range of up to 75 km for each unit (146 km total range). The batteries power a 2.9 kW hub motor that can propel the scooters to top speeds of up to 70 kmph. Ola says the scooters can do the 0 to 40 kmph sprint in around 4.7 seconds. Ola states that the batteries, when housed in Ola's PowerPod can double up as an inverter for households. The PowerPod is capable of providing power for 3 hours to run 5 LED bulbs, 3 ceiling fans, 1 TV, 1 Mobile charging, and 1 Wi-Fi router.

Pictured above: Ola S1 Z + (left), Ola S1 Z (right)

Visually, the S1 Z series is quite different from Ola’s existing S1 range and sports a more angular front apron with a horizontally stacked headlamp mounted towards the end. The S1 Z also misses out on the body panel mounted on the handlebar, only featuring a small windscreen in its place. The side panels of the S1 Z are also quite different from the S1 and look more minimalistic. The S1 Z+ retains the same basic design as the S1 Z, although, it has more purpose-built fittings in place, such as the cargo mounts at the front and rear. Both electric scooters are offered with an LCD screen and a physical key.

Ola Gig



Pictured above: Ola Gig (left), Ola Gig + (right)

The Gig series is a low-speed series of scooters priced at Rs 39,999 (Gig) and Rs 49,999 (Gig+). The Gig is offered with a singular removable 1.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 112 km. The Gig + can accommodate dual 1.5 kWh batteries that deliver range figures of 81 km each. The Gig series is powered by a hub motor with a peak output of 1.5 kW. The Gig + can reach a top speed of up to 45 kmph, while the Gig has a top speed figure of 25 kmph.













