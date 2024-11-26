Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricHonda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Harley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries

Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with an IDC-certified range of 75 km for each unit
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola has launched the S1 Z scooter range in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 59,999 to Rs 64,999.
  • Features Ola’s new removable battery.

Ola Electric has launched the all-new S1 Z electric scooter range in the Indian market. The new e-scooter range was unveiled alongside Ola’s new Gig series of scooters, both powered by Ola’s new removable battery pack. Offered in two variants, Ola S1 Z and S1 Z+, the introductory prices for the two electric scooter variants are Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively (ex-showroom). Ola says that the S1 Z  is aimed at students and young professionals, while the S1 Z+ is primarily for e-commerce/delivery partners. The reservations for both the Gig and S1 Z series are open at just Rs 499 starting today. 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
 

Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries with capacities of 1.5 kWh each and an IDC-certified range of up to 75 km for each unit (146 km total range). The batteries power a 2.9 kW hub motor that can propel the scooters to top speeds of up to 70 kmph. Ola says the scooters can do the 0 to 40 kmph sprint in around 4.7 seconds. Ola states that the batteries, when housed in Ola's PowerPod can double up as an inverter for households. The PowerPod is capable of providing power for 3 hours to run 5 LED bulbs, 3 ceiling fans, 1 TV, 1 Mobile charging, and 1 Wi-Fi router.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
 

Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59 999 Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries 1

Pictured above: Ola S1 Z + (left), Ola S1 Z (right)

 

Visually, the S1 Z series is quite different from Ola’s existing S1 range and sports a more angular front apron with a horizontally stacked headlamp mounted towards the end. The S1 Z also misses out on the body panel mounted on the handlebar, only featuring a small windscreen in its place. The side panels of the S1 Z are also quite different from the S1 and look more minimalistic. The S1 Z+ retains the same basic design as the S1 Z, although, it has more purpose-built fittings in place, such as the cargo mounts at the front and rear. Both electric scooters are offered with an LCD screen and a physical key.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues

 

Ola Gig
 Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59 999 Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries 2

Pictured above: Ola Gig (left), Ola Gig + (right)

 

The Gig series is a low-speed series of scooters priced at Rs 39,999 (Gig) and Rs 49,999 (Gig+). The Gig is offered with a singular removable 1.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 112 km. The Gig + can accommodate dual 1.5 kWh batteries that deliver range figures of 81 km each. The Gig series is powered by a hub motor with a peak output of 1.5 kW. The Gig + can reach a top speed of up to 45 kmph, while the Gig has a top speed figure of 25 kmph.



 




 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on November 26, 2024

4:30 PM
Nov 26, 2024

Mahindra is all set to launch two new EVs- the BE 6e and the XEV 9e today. 

Mahindra edited
# Ola Electric# Ola S1 Z# Ola Removable Battery scooter# New Ola Scooter# Ola S1 Z features# Ola S1 Z specs# Ola Gig# Ola Gig details# Ola S1 Z prices# eletcric scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Teasers of the scooter suggest a more utility-oriented design with a crash guard extending from the front apron and a cargo bed behind the seat.
    Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment
  • Ola Electric accumulated 10,664 complaints via the National Consumer Helpline, as per the CCPA notice issued to the company.
    Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
  • The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric due to a rise in consumer complaints about its e-scooters, prompting the company to address these concerns
    Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme

Latest News

  • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
  • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
  • Ahead of the launch of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, we take a quick look at their defining characteristics
    BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year
  • Now comes with a single-speed gearbox with chain drive, two new colours and more
    Updated River Indie Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh
  • The maiden all-electric offering from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will make its debut in Bengaluru on November 27. Here's all we know about it so far.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Scooter For India Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with an IDC-certified range of 75 km for each unit
    Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
  • The XEV 9e and BE 6e will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform which will be featured in a range of products from Mahindra in the future
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Ducati cites rising operational costs driven by overall inflation pushed for a price hike.
    Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the brand’s 650 Twins platform and the sixth model based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Be Launched In January 2025
  • The Amaze, now its second generation, will soon be replaced by the third-gen model, which has been spied sans camouflage for the first time.
    2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

Popular Ola Electric Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved