Ola Electric Announces Offers Of Up To Rs 15,000 Across S1 Range

The new offers are part of the ‘Ola Electric Rush Campaign’ and include discounts, cashback, exchange bonuses, and more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Ola S1 X+ gets a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 and a cashback of Rs 5,000 on credit card EMI purchases
  • The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro get the Ola Care+ subscription worth Rs. 2,999 for free
  • Ola Electric’s offers are available only until June 26

Ola Electric has announced discounts and benefits across its S1 electric scooter range worth Rs. 15,000 for a limited period. The new offers are part of the ‘Ola Electric Rush Campaign’ and include discounts, cashback, exchange bonuses, and more. The Rush campaign is only available until June 26, 2024, at an Ola experience centre or over the brand's official website. 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric To Enter E-Motorcycle Market In H2 2025

 

Ola S1 Pro

 

As part of the new offers, the Ola S1 X+ gets a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 and a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on credit card EMI purchases. Customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 when purchasing with credit card EMIs. Furthermore, Ola Electric is also offering a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on loans taken from select banks by the customer. 

 

The benefits extend to the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters. Both models get the Ola Care+ subscription worth Rs. 2,999 free of charge. This brings access to free services like annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft, and roadside assistance. Customers can also receive cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on select credit card EMIs under the current campaign. 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles Design Patents Revealed

 

Ola S1 Air 3

 

The Ola Electric scooter range starts with the S1 X, the brand’s most accessible model yet priced at Rs 74,999. It is available in three battery sizes: 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh. The Ola S1 X+ comes next, priced at Rs 89,999, followed by the S1 Air, priced at Rs 1.05 lakh. The Ola S1 Pro is the brand flagship and is priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. 

 

The new offers and benefits should keep the sales momentum going for the company, which holds a 49 per cent market share in the electric scooter segment. Ola Electric is also filing its initial public offering (IPO) soon, while the company plans to foray into the electric motorcycle segment by the second half of 2025. The brand previously showcased four electric motorcycle concepts in August 2023. 


 

