Ola Electric To Enter E-Motorcycle Market In H2 2025

Ola Electric announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment in August last year and the company has now confirmed that its maiden electric motorcycle will hit the showrooms in the first half of FY2026. This puts the launch timeline between June and December 2025. Ola Electric unveiled four e-motorcycle concepts last year – Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser.



Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles Design Patents Revealed

Ola Electric confirmed the development as part of the DRHP it filed with SEBI for its initial public offering (IPO). “We expect to begin delivery of the motorcycles in the first half of fiscal 2026,” the company wrote. “We plan to further expand our product portfolio to also cover mass-market motorcycles, targeting a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points in the long term,” it added.

It’s unclear which of these electric motorcycles will be launched first. The new electric motorcycles are expected to bolster the brand’s market share in the electric two-wheeler segment. As of May 2024, the company claimed a market share of nearly 49 per cent in the electric scooter space. The electric motorcycle segment is still nascent in comparison.

"Limited options have restricted EV penetration in the motorcycle segment to less than 1 per cent, with a significant presence of EVs in over Rs 1 lakh price segment. With the strengthening of supply in popular price segments through R&D and technological advancements, penetration in the electric motorcycle segment is also expected to see an uptick,” Ola Electric said in the draft papers.

Also Read: Ola Electric Patents Removeable Battery Pack In India



While Ola Electric has already sounded the horn for its e-bike aspirations, other EV players including Ather Energy, Hero’s Vida, and more are also planning to bring its electric bikes to the market by 2026. Hero MotoCorp is also expected to bring US-based Zero Motorcycles to India in the near future.



Ola Electric’s product range presently comprises only electric scooters. The company’s lineup starts with the S1 X, going up to the S1 Pro.