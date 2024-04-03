Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Ola Electric Registers Highest Sales in March

The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 115 per cent in FY24 over FY23
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Recorded over 53,000 registrations
  • Total of 3,28,785 units registered in FY24
  • Market share grew by 42 per cent

Bangalore-based Ola Electric has released the sales figures for March 2024 and has announced overall positive growth for the company. The brand has recorded over 53,000 registrations in the said month, according to the VAHAN portal, reporting the highest-ever monthly consecutive sale.

 

With a significant YoY growth of 115 per cent, the EV brand managed to register 3,28,785 units in FY24 and over 1,52, 741 units in FY23. For March, Ola has managed to further increase its market share by 42 per cent QoQ, with the registration of 1,19,310 units as compared to 84,133 units in the corresponding month last year. 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme

Commenting on the achievement, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said, “There couldn’t have been a better year-end for us to FY24 with our registrations zooming past the 53,000 mark in March. The past year has been a momentous one for us as well as the EV industry, and we have been the market leader for the full financial year recording consistent growth in both volumes and market share.”

 

He further added, “The fact that we recorded almost 1.20 lakh registrations in Q4 FY24 alone speaks volumes of our robust scooter portfolio, and we aim to continue the growth trajectory and contribute further to India’s electrification journey.”

With the introduction of the S1 X (4kWh), Ola Electric’s portfolio now consists of three models, the entry-level S1 Air, followed by the S1 X and the range-topping S1 Pro. Prices of the Ola scooters range start from Rs 1.05 lakh and go up to Rs 1,30 lakh, both ex-showroom. 

# Ola Electric# Ola Electric Scooters# Ola S1 Pro electric scooter# Ola S1 Air# Ola S1 X# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

Starts at ₹ 79,999 - 99,999

Check On-Road Price
View S1 X Specifications
View S1 X Features

Popular Ola Electric Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked
Mahindra Tractor Sales Down By 26% In March 2024
Mahindra Tractor Sales Down By 26% In March 2024
Audi India Registers 33% Growth in Financial Year 2024
Audi India Registers 33% Growth in Financial Year 2024
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024
Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Ola Electric Registers Highest Sales in March
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved