Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme

The S1 Pro is Ola’s second scooter to receive the certification following the S1 Air.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

Highlights

  • S1 Pro meets criteria for PLI incentives
  • Ola's second scooter to receive the certification
  • Ola Electric also granted a 20GWh capacity under the PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery storage

Ola Electric's flagship product, the S1 Pro scooter, has received the Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certification under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry. The S1 Pro beocmes the company’s second model to receive the certification following the S1 Air.
 

The certification means that the S1 Pro scooter has complied with the minimum localisation criteria of 50 per cent mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The certification was awarded after thorough evaluation ensuring compliance of localisation standards by ICAT. Ola Electric is now eligible for incentives spanning up to five consecutive financial years, starting from Fiscal 2024. 
 

 

Additionally in March 2022 Ola Electric was granted a 20GWh capacity by the government under its PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery storage. The company is poised to receive incentives under the Cell PLI scheme for a five-year period following the commissioning of the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
 

Commenting on the certification an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “Receiving the PLI certification for the second product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength marking a significant achievement in advancing India's EV vision. The government's ambitious Auto PLI Scheme is poised to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and assist companies in achieving economies of scale.”
 

In other news, recently in February Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP), a part of the Toyota Group India, has received the Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate for its xEV Transaxle (e-Drive).
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

