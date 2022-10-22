Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 3 Software Along With The Launch Of Ola S1 Air

Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 Air, with the introductory price being Rs. 79,999. The Ola S1 Air will come with MoveOS 3 as standard while all S1 and S1 Pro owners will get the MoveOS 3 by December 2022. The company will roll-out beta testing for Ola S1 owners from October 25, 2022. Like an over-the-air upgrade for mobile phones, the MoveOS 3 brings new features to the electric scooter. Here’s a look at the features.

The latest over-the-air upgrade adds more than 20 new features and comes with a bunch of improvements on performance. Some of the newly launched features in MoveOS 3 include Proximity Unlock, Party Mode, Moods, and compatibility to Ola’s Hypercharger network. The party piece is of course the ‘Party Mode’, which activates all the lights when music is played on the scooter via Bluetooth.

The other highlight is ‘Proximity Unlock’ which means that the scooter need not be locked or unlocked manually. It senses the user coming near or going away and locks/unlocks the scooter accordingly. Ola has patented the technology and claims that this is a ‘World First’ feature. Although, similar features can be found on keyless entry systems on various high-end motorcycles from Ducati, Triumph, Honda etc.

MoveOS 3 also offers different profiles, which can be used to tailor the profile for each member in the family or friends, if the scooter is shared. There are different moods on offer, which change the skin on the 7-inch touchscreen, vintage being one of them. The scooter also offers different sounds with the MoveOS 3.

There is also a ‘Vacation Mode’, which puts the scooter in an energy conservation mode where the charge in the scooter can be conserved for up to 200 days. The other big update is hypercharging. With MoveOS 3, and with the use of Ola hyperchargers, the scooters will have a charging speed of 3 km/minute and can charge for a range of 50 km in 15 minutes.

In addition to these, the latest MoveOS 3 update also introduces more features such as Hill Hold etc.