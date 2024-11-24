Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment

Ola Electric looks set to target the last-mile mobility segment with its latest electric scooter. Company founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a trio of images teasing the upcoming scooter, which provide a glimpse at the scooter’s design and new swappable battery.

The images reveal a portion of the scooter’s front end and confirm the presence of a load bed behind the rider’s seat. Notable design elements visible include a headlamp mounted on the front apron, crash guards, and foot pegs set just behind the rider's footwell. This suggests that the scooter could be designed to carry loads in the footwell and could also be offered with a removable rear seat — as seen on some other delivery service-focused scooters.



The scooter’s fairing wraps around the single-person seat with the scooter’s frame extending out of the fairing to make room for the load bed. Underseat storage looks to be negligible with the swappable battery sitting under the seat. The image suggests that the scooter could take up to 2 removable batteries though that remains to be confirmed. The scooter also looks to get a hub-mounted electric motor.

The third image of the battery itself provides the first official look at Ola’s swappable battery. Earlier in the year, patent images of the battery surfaced online hinting that the company planned to explore battery-swapping tech as an option on future products. The company’s current range of electric scooters all feature fixed batteries mounted under the footwell.



As mentioned above, the new electric scooter looks geared towards commercial operations such as last-mile delivery services. This could also mean that, unlike the brand’s other models, the new e-scooter could be a low-speed model that will join a market now starting to fill up with delivery-oriented low-speed models.



The new Ola scooter is expected to be unveiled sometime in the coming week.