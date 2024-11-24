Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment

Teasers of the scooter suggest a more utility-oriented design with a crash guard extending from the front apron and a cargo bed behind the seat.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Ola Electric scooter to feature swappable batteries
  • Gets load carrying bed behind the rider's seat
  • Debut in the coming week

Ola Electric looks set to target the last-mile mobility segment with its latest electric scooter. Company founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a trio of images teasing the upcoming scooter, which provide a glimpse at the scooter’s design and new swappable battery.

 

Also read: Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints

 New Ola Electric scooter 1

The images reveal a portion of the scooter’s front end and confirm the presence of a load bed behind the rider’s seat. Notable design elements visible include a headlamp mounted on the front apron, crash guards, and foot pegs set just behind the rider's footwell. This suggests that the scooter could be designed to carry loads in the footwell and could also be offered with a removable rear seat — as seen on some other delivery service-focused scooters.
 

The scooter’s fairing wraps around the single-person seat with the scooter’s frame extending out of the fairing to make room for the load bed. Underseat storage looks to be negligible with the swappable battery sitting under the seat. The image suggests that the scooter could take up to 2 removable batteries though that remains to be confirmed. The scooter also looks to get a hub-mounted electric motor.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
 New Ola Electric scooter 2

The third image of the battery itself provides the first official look at Ola’s swappable battery. Earlier in the year, patent images of the battery surfaced online hinting that the company planned to explore battery-swapping tech as an option on future products. The company’s current range of electric scooters all feature fixed batteries mounted under the footwell.
 New Ola Electric swappable battery

 

Also read: Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
 

As mentioned above, the new electric scooter looks geared towards commercial operations such as last-mile delivery services. This could also mean that, unlike the brand’s other models, the new e-scooter could be a low-speed model that will join a market now starting to fill up with delivery-oriented low-speed models.
 

The new Ola scooter is expected to be unveiled sometime in the coming week.

# Ola Electric# Ola Electric scooter# Ola battery swapping# OLA B2B scooter# Ola electric# OLA electric# Ola Electric Scooters# New Ola scooter# Bikes# Cover Story# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ola Electric accumulated 10,664 complaints via the National Consumer Helpline, as per the CCPA notice issued to the company.
    Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
  • The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric due to a rise in consumer complaints about its e-scooters, prompting the company to address these concerns
    Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service
  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec model in the series with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh
    Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle

Latest News

  • Teasers of the scooter suggest a more utility-oriented design with a crash guard extending from the front apron and a cargo bed behind the seat.
    Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment
  • The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle to be powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.35 Lakh
  • Here’s a deeper look at all the differences between the Scram 440 and its predecessor, the Scram 411
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411: Differences Explained
  • A record run from the gates of the Stellantis factory in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to a historic basalt hillock in Mumbai, Maharashtra
    Basalt Meets Basalt
  • Royal Enfield has launched the updated Scram in India. Take a closer look at the motorcycle in our images.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440: In Pictures
  • The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a larger 443 cc engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the old 411 cc motor
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS
  • The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber version of the Classic 350, and here is what we expect its prices to range between.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Today: Price Expectation
  • BMW India is the first to announce the increase in model prices with the change of calendar year.
    BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range
  • BMW has updated its F-series twins with new adjustable suspension and more while continuing with the same 895cc parallel twin engine.
    2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension
  • This recall affects units manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022.
    Honda Recalls Africa Twin In India Over Potential Throttle Operation Issue

Popular Ola Electric Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved