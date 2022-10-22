Ola Electric Set To Export The Ola S1 Range To Europe & Latin America By Early 2023

Ola Electric has just launched a brand new entry level electric scooter in India called the Ola S1 Air , and the Indian EV maker also launched the MoveOS 3 software update for its e-scooters. But along with the obviously big announcements, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarval also announced that the company is gearing up to expand overseas soon.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Here

Also Read: Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 3 Software Along With The Launch Of Ola S1 Air

While Ola Electric had already announced plans to expand to Nepal by the end of 2022, it has now also announced that it will expand to Latin America & Europe as early as the first half of next year. Currently, Ola Electric is the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, and with multiple products under development - including a commuter-class electric motorcycle, an electric sports-bike, and electric cars too - which are expected to launch soon too, Ola Electric is expanding faster than most others.