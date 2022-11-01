Auto Sales October 2022: Ola Electric Sells 20,000 Units

Ola Electric reported sales of 20,000 electric two-wheelers in October 2022. This is Ola’s best monthly sales figures, a significant growth from 9,634 units sold in September 2022, registering a near 108 per cent month-on-month growth. The high growth in sales comes off the back of a good festive season, with Ather Energy registering sales of over 8,200 units, its best-ever monthly sales figures as well.

Also Read: Ather Energy Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales Figures, In October 2022

Earlier, in October 2022, Ola Electric announced that the company had a favourable Navratri period with one scooter sold every minute. The company said that it witnessed sales grow four times during this festive period, thanks to its new experience centres opened in different parts of the country. Ola Electric also managed to organise over one lakh customer test rides pan India.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Launched In India

Ola Electric continued its electric scooter offensive with the new S1 Air model. It is priced at Rs. 84,999, (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Air also comes equipped with Ola's latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features as well. The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack with a hub-mounted motor that generates peak power of 4.5 kW. The scooter gets an IDC certified range of 100 kilometres in eco mode and has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with top speed of 90 kmph. The scooter takes about 4.5 hours to charge from naught to full.

Also Read: Ola Announces New Two-Wheeler Models For Future

Along the launch of the Ola S1 Air, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, said that the company is working on a range of new electric two-wheelers, which will be launched over the next few years. Ola is likely to launch on a variety of motorcycles, sportbikes and even adventure bikes in the coming years. While Aggarwal did not mention specific launch timelines, he did say that there will be few electric two-wheeler unveils and launches in the next 12 months.