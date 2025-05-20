Login
Zeno Emara Electric Motorcycle Priced At Rs 1 Lakh; Features Swappable LFP Batteries, 100 KM Real-World Range

Set to be manufactured in Delhi-NCR, the Emara is a utility-focused electric motorcycle that will first go on sale in Bengaluru late in 2025; promises 30-degree gradeability and a maximum payload capacity of 250 kg.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Electric two-wheeler start-up Zeno unveils maiden product, the Emara e-motorcycle.
  • Priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 customers; costs Rs 64,000 with battery subscription plan.
  • Equipped with a 4 kWh LFP battery; promises 100 km real-world range and 90 kmph top speed.

The latest electric two-wheeler start-up to emerge from India is Zeno, which has unveiled its maiden product – the Emara electric motorcycle. Set to hit the roads by late 2025, the Zeno Emara is priced at Rs 1 lakh for the first 5,000 buyers, with the price set to rise to Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) past that point. Zeno will also offer a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) ownership model, under which the price of the motorcycle will drop to Rs 64,000, with monthly subscription plans starting at Rs 1,500. Pre-orders for the Zeno Emara can now be placed on the start-up's website, with an initial payment of Rs 999. Zeno’s Delhi-NCR facility, where the Emara will be built, has a capacity of 1,000 units per month. Deliveries will begin in Bengaluru towards the end of the year, with the start-up planning to expand to Delhi, Mumbai and Tier-II and Tier-III markets starting 2026. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26

 

Zeno Emara electric motorcycle 1

The Emara weighs 160 kg, and rides on 17-inch wheels.

 

The Emara is essentially a rugged commuter electric motorcycle designed to prioritise utility. It has a beak, like an adventure motorcycle, and employs an LED headlight. The bodywork is minimal yet purposeful, and the bike features a 6.3-inch digital dash, as well as a super-long seat, that stretches right from the top of where the fuel tank is on a conventional motorcycle, all the way to the tail section. The Emara rides on 17-inch wheels, is equipped with a telescopic fork and twin rear shocks, and has 190 mm of ground clearance. Kerb weight for the Emara is rated at 160 kg. Zeno will offer a range of accessories, including a 100-litre rear storage box and 30-litre luggage panniers.

  

With a mid-drive permanent magnet motor that develops a peak 8 kW (10.7 bhp), the Emara – which has a chain final drive – will go from 0-60 kmph in a claimed 7.8 seconds, and hit a top speed of 90 kmph. The motorcycle, says Zeno, will tackle even the steepest of climbs with its 30-degree gradeability, and has a payload capacity of up to 250 kg.

 

zeno emara electric motorcycle 2

Ultra-long seat aimed at enhancing utility factor.

 

Replacing the engine are two battery packs, blessing the Emara with a combined energy capacity of 4 kWh. The Emara uses lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells, and the batteries come with a 3.5 lakh kilometre warranty (unlimited warranty under BaaS model). Zeno says the Emara will have a real-world range of up to 100 kilometres, and the batteries can be charged using a portable charger in five to six hours. The Emara also employs the Type 6 fast-charging standard – as seen on products from Ola Electric, Ultraviolette, the TVS X as well as the upcoming Suzuki E-Access – which will allow for the Emara to be charged to full in just 1 hour, 30 minutes.

 

Zeno’s battery swap stations will house 10 batteries each, and can charge a completely discharged battery to full in a claimed 60 to 75 minutes. Swapping the batteries will take 25 seconds only, as per Zeno, but there’s no clarity on how many swap stations Zeno plans to deploy across key cities at this point.  

 

Late in 2026, Zeno plans to launch an adventure motorcycle based on the Emara. Named the Emara ADV, this motorcycle will be priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (for the first 5,000 buyers), and will feature jerry can-style battery extensions, taking total energy capacity up to 8 kWh. The Emara ADV will also feature a more powerful motor (10 kW), a larger 19-inch front wheel, a higher top speed of 100 kmph, long-travel suspension, bash plates and Bluetooth connectivity.

# Zeno# Zeno Motorcycles# Zeno Earth# Zeno Emara# Emara# Emara electric motorcycle# Zeno electric motorcycle# electric vehicles# electric two-wheelers# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
