Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26

In a post-earnings media call, Royal Enfield has confirmed that it will begin selling products under its Flying Flea sub-brand in the fourth quarter of FY26 (January 2026- March 2026). The C6, a lightweight electric commuter, will be the first motorcycle from the brand to be offered for sale. This will be followed by the S6, an EV scrambler based on the C6. Royal Enfield has refrained from revealing any technical specifications of the C6, but company sources have revealed the motorcycle will have a range in excess of 100 kilometres, as well as a top speed of over 100 kmph.

The Flying Flea C6's design draws inspiration from a lightweight motorcycle developed by Royal Enfield

Showcased at Milan, Italy, in November 2024, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6’s design draws inspiration from a lightweight motorcycle developed by Royal Enfield during the Second World War, which was nicknamed the ‘Flying Flea’. Among the most unique design elements on the bike is the girder-style fork, a suspension format that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s. The motorcycle also sports a range of other retro styling cues such as a round LED headlamp, single-seat layout, and a rear fender in line with bobbers.

Royal Enfield is yet to reveal any technical specifications about the motorcycle

Royal Enfield had also revealed the list of features offered on the upcoming motorcycle, stating that it will come with smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and five ride modes, including Reverse, City and Performance. The motorcycle rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels at each end, and employs a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor, with a belt final drive.

The call also mentioned Stark Motorcycles, which is a US-based all-electric startup, owned by Royal Enfield, stating that their technical expertise has been essential in the development of the products. B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors and CEO, Royal Enfield, also stated that Flying Flea will continue to exist as a subsidiary of Royal Enfield and not as a separate enterprise at this stage. The company also stated that it is exploring alternative retail strategies for the motorcycle.