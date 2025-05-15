Login
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26

Royal Enfield's maiden electric motorcycle is expected to have a top speed of over 100 kmph and a range exceeding 100 km
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield will begin selling the Flying Flea C6 in Q4 FY26.
  • The C6 will be followed by the Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler.
  • First showcased in November 2024, at Milan, Italy.

In a post-earnings media call, Royal Enfield has confirmed that it will begin selling products under its Flying Flea sub-brand in the fourth quarter of FY26 (January 2026- March 2026). The C6, a lightweight electric commuter, will be the first motorcycle from the brand to be offered for sale. This will be followed by the S6, an EV scrambler based on the C6. Royal Enfield has refrained from revealing any technical specifications of the C6, but company sources have revealed the motorcycle will have a range in excess of 100 kilometres, as well as a top speed of over 100 kmph.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Scram 440 Bookings Halted Over Engine Issue
 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 1

The Flying Flea C6's design draws inspiration from a lightweight motorcycle developed by Royal Enfield

 

Showcased at Milan, Italy, in November 2024, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6’s design draws inspiration from a lightweight motorcycle developed by Royal Enfield during the Second World War, which was nicknamed the ‘Flying Flea’. Among the most unique design elements on the bike is the girder-style fork, a suspension format that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s. The motorcycle also sports a range of other retro styling cues such as a round LED headlamp, single-seat layout, and a rear fender in line with bobbers.

 

Also Read2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 7 934287c0c3

Royal Enfield is yet to reveal any technical specifications about the motorcycle

 

Royal Enfield had also revealed the list of features offered on the upcoming motorcycle, stating that it will come with smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and five ride modes, including Reverse, City and Performance. The motorcycle rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels at each end, and employs a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor, with a belt final drive.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Bullet 350 Long Term Review: Report 2
 

The call also mentioned Stark Motorcycles, which is a US-based all-electric startup, owned by Royal Enfield, stating that their technical expertise has been essential in the development of the products. B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors and CEO, Royal Enfield, also stated that Flying Flea will continue to exist as a subsidiary of Royal Enfield and not as a separate enterprise at this stage. The company also stated that it is exploring alternative retail strategies for the motorcycle. 

