Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Long Term Review: Report 2

It’s been a little over four months with the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – enough time to understand how it performs beyond first impressions. In our first report, we covered the design, looks, and a few aesthetic details. This time, I’ll focus on how it rides in real-world conditions: engine performance, comfort, handling, and fuel efficiency.

Let’s start with the engine. The 349cc single-cylinder motor handles both city commutes and highway runs with ease. Power delivery is smooth, and there's ample torque at lower revs, which helps, especially in traffic or on relaxed highway rides. I clock about 60 km every day, and I’ve found the bike to be consistently comfortable. The riding posture is upright, the seat well-cushioned, and the suspension setup works nicely over uneven roads.

Once you're in top gear, things start falling into place and it cruises without fuss, even at low revs. Vibrations, which were an issue on older Bullets, have been significantly reduced at higher speeds, thanks to the J-series engine which made its debut, first on the Meteor 350, and then progressively on the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Bullet 350. Vibrations are not entirely gone, but no longer intrusive.

The Bullet 350 isn’t built for aggressive cornering – and it doesn't pretend to be. But give it some time, and you’ll get used to its weight and riding dynamics. My commute involves a lot of broken patches and inconsistent surfaces, and the bike handles them confidently. It’s not a scrambler, but the way it absorbs bad roads is genuinely impressive.

Despite a kerb weight of 195 kg, the bike doesn’t feel heavy once you're moving. It feels stable and planted. Braking is handled by discs at both ends, and dual-channel ABS adds a layer of reassurance.

One highlight is the seat – wide, supportive, and long enough to shift around on longer rides. The upright ergonomics, paired with broad handlebars and a soft seat, make it ideal for daily use and weekend escapes.

As for fuel efficiency, after over 3,000 km of mixed riding, I’ve seen a low of 31.5 kmpl and a high of 39.1 kmpl, averaging around 36 kmpl. For a bike this size, that’s more than reasonable. The 13-litre fuel tank gives it enough range for highway runs without frequent stops.

Overall, the new Bullet 350 gets a lot right. It retains its old-school charm but feels much more refined. Ride quality, build, and engine smoothness have all taken a step forward. For those looking for a reliable, no-nonsense motorcycle that handles daily riding and weekend trips with equal ease, this one fits the brief.

Overall Mileage: 4,200 + km

Fuel Efficiency: 36 kmpl (Average)

