EICMA 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Explained In Detailed Images

Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 at the ongoing EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. The new Super Meteor 650 will be showcased at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania later this month, possibly with a price announcement as well. Based on Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins platform, underpinning the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, the Super Meteor 650 is a retro-styled mid-size cruiser which will join the 650 family. Here’s a closer look at the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and what it’s all about.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled At EICMA 2022

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a retro-styled cruiser which extends the 650 Twins family. Once launched, the Super Meteor 650 will be Royal Enfield's flagship model.



Design & Features



The Super Meteor 650 joins the 650 Twins family and introduces a retro-styled cruiser to the line-up. It looks well-built with a hunkered down stance, with a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank and chunky fenders with a wide and tall slightly swept-back handlebar.

Super Meteor 650 features LED headlight and tail-light. The headlight nacelle and stays are finished in brushed aluminium.



The Super Meteor 650 gets a LED headlight with the nacelle mounted on stays with brushed aluminium finish, underscoring the premium build quality and finish of what will be likely the brand’s flagship motorcycle once it goes on sale.

The Royal Enfield logo on the fuel tank is newly designed, and fuel tank capacity is 15.7 litres.

The Royal Enfield logo on the fuel tank employs the existing font, but the badging has been re-designed to give it fresh appeal.

The switch cubes on the Super Meteor 650 have a brushed aluminium finish, and the rotary switches have a similar design as the Meteor 350.



The rotary switches for the high beam, low beam and pass switch, as well as the engine kill switch are similar to the Meteor 350’s, but the switch cubes also employ a brushed aluminium finish, a first for any Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Accessories include soft leatherette panniers, a windshield, engine crash guards and more.

Several accessories, including leatherette panniers, a tall windshield, engine crash guards, bigger rear-view mirrors and a pillion back-rest will be offered, as part of the Grand Tourer package.

The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in a choice of seven colours.

The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in a total of seven colours, Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Grand Tourer variant will be offered in two colour options, Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Part-analogue, part-digital, single-pod instrument console with a Tripper navigation pod will be offered on the Super Meteor 650.



The Super Meteor 650 gets a round off-set instrument pod along with the smaller Tripper navigation pod. Expect the instrument console to be well-featured with a long list of information, including distance to empty, odometer, clock, apart from the usual tripmeter and speedo readings.

648 cc, parallel-twin engine shared with Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 46.35 bhp @ 7,250 rpm, 52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm.



Engine



The engine is the same 648 cc, parallel-twin, SOHC air and oil-cooled unit used in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Maximum power is 46.35 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 52.3 Nm is rated at 5,650 rpm. Power is transmitted via a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

19-inch front wheel, and 16-inch rear wheel, suspended from 43 mm forks and preload adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Tyres are tubeless.

Chassis & Cycle Parts



The Super Meteor 650 uses a steel tubular spine frame, with a 43 mm upside down telescopic fork with 120 mm travel, and preload adjustable twin shocks at the rear with 101 mm travel.

The front wheel is a 19-inch unit, while at the rear is a 16-inch wheel, both shod with tubeless tyres.

Braking duties are handled by a single 320 mm disc with a two-piston floating caliper up front, and a single 300 mm disc with a twin piston caliper on the rear wheel. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

The Super Meteor 650 has a 241 kg kerb weight, with 135 mm ground clearance.

Dimensions



The Royal Enfield Super Meteor is a heavy bike with a 241 kg kerb weight, and a 15.7 litre fuel tank designed to cover long distances between refills.

Seat height is an accessible 740 mm, while ground clearance is 135 mm, and wheelbase is 1,500 mm.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) once it's launched, in all probability, later this month at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania in Goa.



Price & Availability



Prices for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be most likely announced later this month at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania in Goa, with deliveries commencing early next year. We expect prices to be around Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) once it goes on sale.