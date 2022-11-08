EICMA 2022: Honda EM1 e: Electric Scooter Unveiled For Europe

Honda has taken the wraps off the new EM1 e: electric scooter for the European market. The EM in the name stands for 'Electric Moped' and the model is the first electric offering to be unveiled since the company's announcement of its plans to introduce 10 or more electric two-wheeler models globally by 2025. With the EM1 e:, Honda says its closer to achieving carbon neutrality of its motorcycle lineup during the 2040s.

The EM1 e: is short for ‘Electric Moped’ and is the first of the 10 new electric two-wheelers promised by 2025

The EM1 e: is scheduled for a market launch in Europe by mid-2023. The new offering is aimed at younger buyers and addresses urban mobility requirements to work or college. The model gets sharp styling and compact proportions with a flat step-thru design. The model sports all-LED lighting complete with DRLs and a carrier at the back that can carry basic luggage or a top case.

The Mobile Power Pack promises a range of 40 km on a single charge and can be removed to charge at home

The Honda EM1 e:'s highlight is its swappable battery system. The electric moped gets a detachable battery pack from Honda Mobile Power Pack e: that promises a range of 40 km on a single charge. The company says its "Mobile Power Pack (MPP) is designed to withstand different temperatures, humidity levels, impacts and vibrations."

Targeted at young buyers, the Honda EM1 e: is aimed at commuting in urban areas

The MPP can be removed and charged in the comfort of the user's home or office. Honda has not revealed the specifications of the EM1 e:. But the model appears to get a hub motor mounted on the rear wheel, while under-seat storage is limited owing to the battery pack.