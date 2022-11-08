EICMA 2022: Suzuki GSX-8S Breaks Cover With A New 776 cc Engine

Suzuki revealed 2 brand new middleweight motorcycles at the opening day of the EICMA 2022, and one of them was the GSX-8S. The GSX-8S is the naked twin of the V-Strom 800DE adventure motorcycle, and it shares its steel frame with the bike, but gets a bespoke subframe, swingarm, and the works.

The motorcycles gets a minimalistic, purposeful look. It's sharp, angular, and loud in a visual sense. It gets light blue wheels & subframe in two of its three colour options - pearl cosmic blue and pearl tech white - while the third livery is an all black one with a mix of matte and sparkle black. It also gets twin-pod LED headlamps, where the two pods are vertically stacked.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 776 cc parallel-twin engine as the V-Strom 800DE, which is an all new engine in Suzuki's international lineup. Suzuki aims to use this engine to be a perfect stepping stone before the litre-class motorcycles, by offering a good price advantage for the reduced performance. The engine gets a 270 degree crank, and it puts out 80.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm torque at 6,800 rpm. The power output is 1.4 bhp lesser than on the V-Strom 800DE, which is a result of a short new muffler. The engine also gets four valves per cylinder, helping the long-stroke engine rev more freely. Suzuki has also added a new primary balancer to the engine which it has named 'Suzuki Cross Balancer', which not only helps reduce unwanted vibration, but also ensures a compact design, aiding in making the motorcycle narrow.

In terms of suspension, the GSX-8S gets a pair of USD forks up front, and a KYB monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 310 mm disc up front, and a 240 mm disc at the back. The motorcycle also gets plenty of tech, including a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, switchable traction control system with three riding modes, bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and a low rpm assist.