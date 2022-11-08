EICMA 2022: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure Motorcycle Unveiled

Suzuki has taken the wraps off its latest middleweight adventure tourer motorcycle , the V-Strom 800DE. The V-Strom 800DE will sit between the 650XT & 1050XT in Suzuki's international line up, and it gets the same engine as the GSX-8S, which was also unveiled alongside it at EICMA 2022 .

In terms of the design, the 800DE is unmistakably V-Strom. It gets vertically stacked twin-LED headlights up front with a rather short beak below them. The motorcycle is wrapped in a traditional yellow livery with blue accents and gold wheels, and Suzuki says that it will also be available two more liveries - a matt mechanical grey with moulded yellow accents and black rims, and a glass sparkle black, that also comes with dark blue accents and gold wheels.

The new engine at the heart of the 800DE is a parallel twin 776 cc DOHC unit, which produces 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm & 78 Nm peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The power output is slightly higher on this compared to the GSX-8S, thanks to a more conventional exhaust setup. The engine also gets four valves per cylinder, and a 270 degree crankshaft which Suzuki says will deliver "high levels of torque and positive traction", which is beneficial for off-roading.

The V-Strom 800DE gets a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, which are wirespoked and shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. It also gets fully adjustable Showa suspension with 220 mm travel on both ends, and 220 mm of ground clearance too. On the chassis front, it gets a steel frame with an aluminium swingarm, and the bike is designed to have a narrow profile for better control.

The bike also gets some electronics on board like ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, switchable ABS with 2 different levels of intervention, and four riding modes including a "G" mode (G for gravel), which is specifically tuned for off-road use. It also gets a bi-directional quickshifter, and a low rpm assist.