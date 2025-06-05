HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India At Rs 10.30 Lakh

With the update, the motorcycle is now OBD-2B compliant and receives new colour options
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comes with new colour options.
  • The update doesn’t affect the price tag of the motorcycle.
  • Continues to be powered by the same 776 cc parallel-twin engine.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the V-Strom 800 DE, its most expensive offering in the adventure tourer segment. With the update, the motorcycle is now OBD-2B compliant and receives new colour options. All this aside, the motorcycle doesn’t get any changes on the mechanical or feature front. The updates, being so minor, don't affect the price of the motorcycle which remains unchanged, at Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also ReadSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE Review; Best Middleweight Adventure Motorcycle?
 2025 Suzuki V Strom 800 DE Launched In India At Rs 10 30 Lakh

Colour options of the bike-  Pearl Tech White (left), Champion Yellow No 2 (top-right) and Glass Sparkle Black (bottom-right)

 

The colour options currently offered on the motorcycles include Pearl Tech White, Champion Yellow No 2 and Glass Sparkle Black. The list of features on the motorcycle include electronic rider aids that include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), with three ride modes – Active, Basic and Comfort. The bike also gets the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) which has two on-road modes and a gravel mode when you want to go off-road. There are also a few ABS modes on offer, 

 

Also ReadSuzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart
 

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and has a 270-degree crank. The motor makes 83 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. In terms of cycle parts, the new V-Strom is suspended on fully adjustable Showa USD with 220 mm of travel. The bike gets twin 310 mm discs up front and a 260 mm disc at the rear.

# Suzuki V-Strom 800DE# 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE# 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE colours# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is a brilliant machine! It does everything well and at the price, it is a steal, in case you want a premium adventure motorcycle which doesn't cost over Rs. 20 lakh.
  Suzuki Motorcycle India had a stellar year, registering its highest ever sales, in FY24, with sales of 11,33,902 units.
  In India, the V-Strom 800DE competes against the BMW F 850 GS, Honda XL750 Transalp and the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally
  Suzuki Motorcycle India launches the V-Strom 800 DE at an introductory price of Rs. 10.30 lakh. Bookings for the motorcycle have begun at Suzuki dealerships across the country.
  Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to launch the V-Strom 800 DE on March 29, 2024.
  Venu replaces Sir Ralf Speth who will step down on August 22, 2025, after being part of TVS since 2021
  Limited to just 40 units, the Ultimate Editions are the final Civic Type R in Europe ahead of sales ending in 2026.
  With the update, the motorcycle is now OBD-2B compliant and receives new colour options
  The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
  Less than a year after its first major overhaul, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out another update for the Yezdi Adventure. Here's a look at what's new this time around.
  New-gen Bolero is expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform and could debut in concept form on August 15.
  Here's a deeper look at all the ways the Harrier EV is different from the Harrier diesel
  Hyundai has expanded the variant lineup of the Verna by adding a new variant, along with offering a Wireless Adapter for most of its vehicles.
  For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure features updated styling along with a new colour palette comprising four matte and two gloss paint schemes.
  Two fully-loaded born electric SUVs from homegrown automakers will soon battle it out in the market. How do they compare on paper? Let's find out.
