 2025 Suzuki V Strom 800 DE Launched In India At Rs 10 30 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the V-Strom 800 DE, its most expensive offering in the adventure tourer segment. With the update, the motorcycle is now OBD-2B compliant and receives new colour options. All this aside, the motorcycle doesn’t get any changes on the mechanical or feature front. The updates, being so minor, don't affect the price of the motorcycle which remains unchanged, at Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Review; Best Middleweight Adventure Motorcycle?



Colour options of the bike- Pearl Tech White (left), Champion Yellow No 2 (top-right) and Glass Sparkle Black (bottom-right)

The colour options currently offered on the motorcycles include Pearl Tech White, Champion Yellow No 2 and Glass Sparkle Black. The list of features on the motorcycle include electronic rider aids that include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), with three ride modes – Active, Basic and Comfort. The bike also gets the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) which has two on-road modes and a gravel mode when you want to go off-road. There are also a few ABS modes on offer,

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart



The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and has a 270-degree crank. The motor makes 83 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. In terms of cycle parts, the new V-Strom is suspended on fully adjustable Showa USD with 220 mm of travel. The bike gets twin 310 mm discs up front and a 260 mm disc at the rear.