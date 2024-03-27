Login
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed

Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to launch the V-Strom 800 DE on March 29, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India launch on March 29, 2024
  • It will replace the V-Strom 650 XT in India
  • Expect prices to be around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycle India had teased the launch of its middleweight adventure barely a few days ago and now the company has confirmed that will launch the V-Strom 800 DE on March 29, 2024. The ADV was first showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. Already on sale in international markets, the V-Strom 800 DE replaces the V-Strom 650 XT in India, which was on sale a few years ago. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Teased; India Launch Soon

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is built on a new platform, which is derived from the GSX-8S naked middleweight motorcycle sold in other markets. The motorcycle gets a 776 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and has a 270-degree crank. The motor makes 83 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. In terms of cycle parts, the new V-Strom is suspended on fully adjustable Showa USD with 220 mm of travel. The bike gets twin 310 mm discs up front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. 

At the rear, there is a Showa monoshock with the same travel as the front end. The motorcycle gets a 21-inch spoked and tubed wheel up front along with a 17-inch unit at the rear, which is spoked as well. Internationally, the wheels are shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres, and we are likely to see the same tyres come to India as well. It is an off-road focussed ADV, but the absence of tubeless tyres could be a deterrent for prospective customers. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Showcased At 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo

The motorcycle gets a comprehensive list of electronic rider aids that include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), with three ride modes – Active, Basic and Comfort. All three modes offer the same maximum power output but have different throttle response and torque delivery characteristics. The bike also gets the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) which has two on-road modes and a gravel mode when you want to go off-road. Plus, ABS has few modes and can be completely switched off on the rear wheel.  

The bike gets a 20-litre fuel tank and at 230 kg, it isn’t the lightest ADV out there. A tall seat height of 855 mm is likely to stay the same as is the case with the model on sale internationally. 

 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is likely to come to India as a CBU and in that case, we can expect it to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The V-Strom 800 DE goes up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F 850 GS.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 27, 2024

# Suzuki V-Strom 800DE# Suzuki V-Strom# V-Strom 800 DE Launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
