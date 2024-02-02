Login

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been spotted on test in India and is expected to be launched later this year.
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

Published on February 2, 2024

Story
  • New 776 cc, parallel-twin engine with 82 bhp, 78 Nm
  • V-Strom 800 DE sits between 650 XT, 1050 XT globally
  • New middleweight ADV likely to be launched soon in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has showcased the upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE middleweight adventure bike at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi. With the bike already spotted testing on Indian roads, it seems to be only a matter of time before Suzuki India introduces its new middleweight adventure bike in India. First showcased at the 2022 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, and launched globally in December 2022, the V-Strom 800 DE sits between the V-Strom 650 XT and the V-Strom 1050 XT in international markets.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Spied On test In India

 

New 776 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 82 bhp and 78 Nm.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Engine

 

The V-Strom 800 DE is based around a new 776 cc, parallel-twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree crank, said to offer very good low and mid-range grunt. In numbers, the engine puts out 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox which gets a standard bi-directional quickshifter.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Djebel Revealed

 

The V-Strom 800 DE comes with wire-spoke wheels with a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel. The tyres though are tube-type.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Chassis & Wheels

 

The engine is mounted on a steel tubular frame with a bolt-on rear subframe and comes with an aluminium swingarm. The bike runs on wire-spoke wheels, with a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. However, the V-Strom 800 DE doesn’t come with tubeless tyres, something which the Indian motorcyclist is sure to consider, more so, considering the V-Strom 650 XT does get tubeless tyres.

 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE gets a comprehensive electronics suite with three ride modes, four-level traction control and two-level ABS settings.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Features

 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE also comes with a sophisticated electronics suite, with the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) offering the choice of three different power output modes – Active, Basic and Comfort. All three modes offer the same maximum power output but have different throttle response and torque delivery characteristics. The Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) also offers four modes on the V-Strom 800 DE, including a Gravel mode in addition to three on-road modes. There’s two mode on the ABS for off-road and on-road use as well, and it can be switched off completely on the rear wheel.  

 

Fully adjustable Showa suspension offers 220 mm travel front and rear. Ground clearance is also 220 mm.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Suspension

 

In terms of suspension components, the V-Strom 800 DE gets fully adjustable Showa upside down front forks with 220 mm travel and a Showa monoshock at the rear, also with 220 mm rear wheel travel. Ground clearance is also a good 220 mm, but the standard sump guard is plastic, something adventure riders are sure to replace with a sturdier aftermarket alternative. The V-Strom 800 DE comes with a 20-litre fuel tank which should offer decent range for any two-wheeled adventure. With a kerb weight of 230 kg, it’s by no means a lightweight motorcycle. With a seat height of 855 mm, it’s also not going to be comfortable for riders of different height, even though the seat design has a tapered front end for easy reach to the ground.

 

A price of around Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom) or just below it should make the V-Strom 800 DE an attractive proposition for the Indian buyer. 

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launch Date & Pricing

 

Pricing for the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE will depend on localisation. If Suzuki India manages to introduce the V-Strom 800 DE at a competitive price of around Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom), it will have a fighting chance of getting a fan following. If it’s brought in via the CBU route and priced at around Rs. 14-15 lakh (Ex-showroom), it will be considered an expensive proposition. The biggest talking point though will be the tube-type tyres, which not many riders in India would like to opt for, considering there are other off-road focussed rivals in and around the same price bracket which come with tubeless tyres and genuine off-road capability as well. We expect Suzuki to launch the V-Strom 800 DE sometime in June or July 2024.

