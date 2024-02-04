Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 4, 2024
- The Bharat Mobility Global Expo was held from February 1st to 3rd, 2024
- Goyal confirms that it will now be an annual affair
- Auto exhibitions for OEMs and component makers will be converged
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, announced on the final day that the expo, which drew attention and acclaim, will now be an annual event. The Indian government recently organised the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, focusing on the nation's future in mobility. Held from February 1st to 3rd, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the event marked a significant milestone.
Minister Goyal praised the expo's vast scale and impact, noting its success in attracting 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors, including business delegates. The decision to make the expo an annual event is expected to bolster India's mobility sector. Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will continue to host the expo every year, providing a platform for industry players to showcase innovations and forge partnerships each year.
Commenting on the culmination of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Piyush Goyal stated, "This marks a significant milestone within the mobility sector, representing a crucial threshold for success. Every year, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is going to be an institution of ideas and innovations that will further help demonstrate India's growth story to the people of our nation. This year's overwhelming success, marked by the participation of top industry players, innovators, and a massive audience, has solidified its importance as a crucial platform for the mobility sector." Emphasising the symbiotic relationship between the technology and automotive sectors, Goyal added, “Software and technology companies are poised to play a transformative role by contributing up to 150 billion dollars to the mobility sector.”
The expo was not just about vehicles; it also featured the active involvement of over 600 auto component manufacturers from over 13 global markets. This diverse participation highlighted the broad spectrum of products, technologies, and services available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarkets, and supply chains. International participation, including country pavilions from Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, highlighted the expo's global significance.
Previously, auto exhibitions for OEMs and component makers were separate, occurring every two years. However, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo has garnered widespread acclaim, leading to plans to merge both vehicle and component showcases under its brand from 2025 onwards. This conjunction reflects the expo's growing stature and its potential to unify various segments of the automotive industry.
