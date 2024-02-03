Login

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India

The NMax 155 is part of Yamaha’s maxi-scooter range sold in global markets and is a sibling to the Aerox 155 sold in India.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 3, 2024

Story
  • NMax 155 is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine
  • Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • India launch under consideration

Yamaha showcased the NMax 155 maxi-scooter at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. A sibling to the Aerox 155 in global markets, the NMax follows a slightly different design with a look that, while sleek, is oriented to someone not wanting a very sporty look.

 

Also read: Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
 

While both maxi-scooters share similar design features such as the raised central tunnel and stepped seat, the NMax looks to get a more upright front apron housing a single-piece twin-eye headlamp replete with LED DRLs and lower set turn indicators. The NMax also boasts of a larger windscreen with the unit mounted to the apron rather than the handlebar as on the Aerox. The NMax also boasts a larger 7.1 litre fuel tank – the Aerox gets a 5.5-litre capacity.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Unveils MT-07, R7, MT-09, R1 M In India

 

Moving to the features, the NMax packs in tech such as a LCD digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, keyless ignition, traction control and engine idle start-stop.

Moving to the mechanicals, the NMax uses a 155cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine pushing out 14.9 bhp and 14 Nm of torque in European spec – similar output to the Aerox 155 sold in India. Power is sent to the wheel via a V-Belt automatic gearbox. The NMax weighs in at around 131 kg (wet) making it about 5 kg heavier than the Aerox 155.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Review

 

Yamaha also seems keen to bring the NMax 155 to the Indian market in a bid to strengthen its hold on the 155cc maxi-scooter segment. car&bike has learnt from informed sources that Yamaha is seriously considering the launch of the Yamaha NMax 155 in India later this year.  If it’s priced right, the NMax 155 has the potential to shake up the scooter segment in India, possibly even kickstarting an interest in the maxi-scooter segment.

