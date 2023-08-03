Yamaha Showcases MT-07, YZF-R7, MT-09 and YZF-R1M In India! Launch Soon?

Yamaha, as a two-wheeler brand has a huge fan following in India and it is very evident from the love motorcyclists have expressed for the machines the manufacturer has provided us through these years. From everyone’s favourite the RX-100 to the legendary RD350, and from the R15 to the FZ series, Yamaha is a name that is synonymous when it comes to motorcycles. Having said that, we were recently invited to Madras International Circuit in Chennai for a customer Track Day event and also to check out the 2023 editions of the R3 and MT-03 that are scheduled for launch later this year. While you can click on the links mentioned in this article to know more about these bikes, what Yamaha also showcased at the event that caught our attention were the MT-07, YZF-R7, MT-09 and the flagship YZF-R1M. While all these bikes are already on sale in the international markets, let’s take a quick dive into the details of these motorcycles.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 First Look





MT-07 and YZF-R7:

While the MT-07 is a naked street bike with an aggressive stance, the YZF-R7 utilises the slim physical profile of the motor to its advantage wrapped in full fairing allowing supersport performance with high agility. While the MT-07 features a one-piece flat handlebar, the R7 features clip-ons for a more committed stance. In terms of wet weight, the MT-07 due to the lesser body panels, tips the scale at 184 kg, while the R7 weighs 3 kg more at 187 kg. Both motorcycles share the same powertrain which is a 689 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill with a cross-plane crank that is capable of pumping out 73 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For cycle parts, the MT-07 gets a telescopic fork setup, the R7 features an inverted fork setup. Rear features by a monoshock with preload adjustment.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 First Look

MT-09:

The larger sibling of the MT-07, the previous edition of the motorcycle has been on sale in India. Despite being a fantastic motorcycle, the high price tag along with the unawareness of the bike’s potential and the general preference for inline-fours, limited the MT-09’s previous stint. The current MT-09 showcased is the latest iteration of the motorcycle. It follows the current MT series styling while being powered by the same inline-triple that now displaces 890 cc, is capable of producing 154 bhp and 93.6 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is built around a lightweight aluminium chassis and gets a 6-axis IMU with a bunch of rider aids to play with. The MT-09 is popular for its potent performance along with lightweight construction which makes it a pocket rocket that loves to raise that front end with every opportunity.





YZF-R1M:

The pinnacle of Yamaha’s engineering and racing pedigree from the track packed into a road-legal motorcycle is exactly what the YZF-R1M is in a nutshell. Developed with no compromise on speed, power or performance, the R1M features carbon fibre body panels and components, Ohlins electronic racing suspension, magnesium wheels, titanium lower fairing cover, launch control, a barrage of electronic rider aids and more. The bike is powered by a 998 cc liquid-cooled inline-4 mill with a cross-plane crank that registers 197 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Coming to the all-important question, will Yamaha launch these bikes in India? From what we understand, Yamaha India does have plans to introduce bigger capacity bikes in the market by 2024. Although there is no confirmation on which models yet, depending on the response, and the success of the R3 and MT-03, we can expect Yamaha will introduce the MT-07 first followed by the MT-09. And if all goes well, we can also expect the YZF-R7 to also make its way to the showrooms. Although, do note that these bikes will be CBU units, so do be mindful of their price tags at the time of launch.