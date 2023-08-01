2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 First Look: In Pictures

The YZF-R3 holds a strong fan following among Yamaha loyalists. The motorcycle was previously on sale in India but was discontinued due to low sales numbers and poor marketing. Now, after a three-year-long hiatus, Yamaha India has decided to bring the R3 back to the Indian market. While the sub-500 cc segment has matured in this duration, it will also allow existing R15 owners to graduate to a larger and more powerful motorcycle while being loyal to the brand. Having said that, we got a chance to check out the 2023 edition of the YZF-R3 in Chennai, and here are the key details of the upcoming motorcycle from Yamaha.



While the overall design of the 2023 YZF-R3 remains largely the same, Yamaha has reworked the styling to give the motorcycle a fresh look. Starting from the front, the R3 gets a faux air intake in the centre inspired by the M1 and is accompanied by the split-type headlamps that are now LED. The motorcycle gets LED turn indicators as standard. The contours of the fairing have a more sculpted look, while there are air ducts to better heat dissipation. The tail section remains largely the same with a split-seat design and LED tail lamp.

The new R3 features all-digital instrumentation, clip-ons with new switchgear, a 14-litre fuel tank and a tinted windscreen. For cycle parts, the motorcycle now gets an inverted fork setup up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 298 mm single disc at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The system is assisted by dual-channel ABS. The R3 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear section tyres.

Coming to the powertrain, the YZF-R3 continues to be powered by the same 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC mill that is capable of producing 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox. Unfortunately, unlike the R15 which comes with a slipper clutch and traction control, the R3 gets neither.





The 2023 R3 is built around a compact and lightweight chassis made from high tensile steel tubing, coupled with the short wheelbase that benefits in making the R3 a sporty and agile machine. The motorcycle has a wet weight of 169 kg, an accessible saddle height of 780 mm and a minimum ground clearance of 160 mm.

Yamaha India will be announcing the prices of the 2023 YZF-R3 towards the end of 2023. While the initial batches of the motorcycle will be via the CBU route, later batches will either be SKD or CKD units. In terms of pricing, while we hope for Yamaha to aggressively price the R3, realistically, one can expect the new R3 to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom).