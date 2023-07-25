2023 Yamaha R1 GYTR 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Unveiled

Yamaha has introduced a limited edition model of its iconic superbike R1, to mark 25 years of the sports bike, unveiling the Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO 25th anniversary limited edition for the European market. Only 25 units of the R1 GYTR PRO will be made and will come with performance parts from Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR). The bike has been built by Yamaha Motor Research and Development Europe (YMRE), the same people responsible for the development of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) Yamaha R1 piloted by Toprak Razgatligolu.

Only 25 units of the anniversary edition R1 will be made.

According to Yamaha, the new bike will bring World Superbike levels of spec and performance to the R1 boasting of a carbon sub-frame, a modified fuel tank with a lower centre of gravity and a Magneti Marelli ECU. Ohlins FGR front forks and a TTX monoshock with pneumatic preload adjuster is said to give more predictable handling and the same level of suspension kit available to Yamaha’s professional road racers.

The anniversary edition R1 features full carbon fibre bodywork and a special electronics package.

Full carbon fibre bodywork has been used to minimise weight and maximise aerodynamic performance, while an underslung swingarm, developed for WorldSBK, is joined by updated Brembo braking calipers front and rear. The GYTR PRO Electronic System (GPES) electronic module is a state-of-the-art package for engine control and data acquisition which offers rider aids like anti-wheelie, launch control, engine braking management, adjustable fuelling and traction control.

The exclusive production run of 25 Yamaha R1 superbikes will be hand-built from the chassis up at one of the 25 GYTR shops across Europe and will feature the full range of Yamaha performance parts. Once built, each of the owners of the 25 exclusive bikes will get a chance to have their bikes set up by a team of Yamaha technicians and receive the same level of service that the brand’s WorldSBK riders are given.