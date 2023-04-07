2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched In India; Now Gets Traction Control System

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter with traction control system. It is the first scooter in its segment to get such a feature. The traction control will help minimise wheelspin and offer better control and performance in low traction situations. The scooter is now compliant with OBD-II system and is E20 fuel compliant as well. It gets a 155 cc motor with variable valve actuation and is paired to a CVT unit. The engine makes 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,500 rpm.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Since its launch, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has been the ultimate game changer in the Indian scooter market. It impressed every two-wheeler enthusiast in India with its style, class-leading performance, and unparalleled features. The new 2023 AEROX 155 takes this to the next level with new and exciting features that will surely adorn your every ride with more thrills.

The scooter also gets hazard lamps as a standard feature along with a new Metallic Silver colour scheme. The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155, with traction control, is priced at Rs. 142,800 (ex-showroom).