2023 Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Launched In India

The entire range is powered by an air-cooled, fuel injected, 125 cc engine that produces around 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
20-Feb-23 01:23 PM IST
Highlights
  • The line up includes the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid
  • The entire 125 cc range is now available with Yamaha’s Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App
  • It also comes with an Automatic Stop & Start system which automatically turns off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop

Yamaha has updated the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid for the 2023 model year making its 125 cc scooters BS6 phase 2 compliant. Aside from the engine update, the three scooters also receive new colour options and get Yamaha's Y-Connect Bluetooth tech.

Models

New Colors

 Ex-Showroom (Delhi)

Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (Disc)

Dark Matt Blue

Rs. 91,030

Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid (Disc)

Dark Matt Blue

Rs. 89,530

Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid (Disc)

    Light Grey Vermillion & Matte Black

Rs. 93,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid 

The entire range is powered by an air-cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc engine that produces a power output of around 8 bhp @ 6,500 RPM and a torque of 10.3 Nm @ 5,000 RPM. The engine comes with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System which serves as an electric motor and provides the engine with extra power while accelerating from a standstill position.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Be Relaunched : Starts Reaching Dealerships

Fascino ZR Street Rally 125

“We are glad to announce that from today the entire 125cc scooter line-up of Yamaha in India is E-20 fuel and OBD2 compliant. This is a significant step towards our goal of achieving carbon neutrality. We will continue to work towards developing eco-friendly products capable of running on cleaner and greener fuels and which can further contribute to reducing carbon emissions,” said Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

 

Also Read: Ola Plans $920 Million India Investment In Electric Cars, Batteries

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid 125 cc

The entire 125 cc range is now available with Yamaha’s Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App which monitors performance and consists of features like Fuel Consumption Tracker, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Rider Ranking and more. It also comes with an Automatic Stop & Start system which automatically turns off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop. It also gets a Side stand engine cut-off switch. 

 

