Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Be Relaunched; Starts Reaching Dealerships

Bajaj Auto is all set to bring the very popular Pulsar 220F back soon. The company discontinued the motorcycle right after it launched the Pulsar 250 series back in 2021. However, now it is bringing back the motorcycle in its 2023 avatar, and the bike has already started reaching dealerships. While the company is yet to officially launch the motorcycle, select dealers are already accepting bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F, and it is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.35 lakh to Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

One reason why the company is possibly bringing back the motorcycle is that the newer Pulsar F250 and N250 bikes have not been doing really well in terms of sales

Visually, the motorcycle will come with the same design, featuring the semi-faring as before, however, the 2023 model will come with a new livery. Based on the spy photos, Bajaj Auto will be introducing at least two dual-tone colour options – Black/Red and Black/Blue, along with one tri-colour variant – featuring white/black/red shade.

The complete list of features is unknown right now, however, the bike is likely to come with an LED headlight, LED taillight, a part digital part analogue instrument cluster, split seats and clip-on handlebars. As for the cycle parts, those are also expected to be identical to the previous model. So, you’ll get telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear along with disc brakes at both ends. We also expect Bajaj to offer dual-channel ABS this time around.

As for the engine, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will come with the 220 cc BS6-compliant engine as before, however, it’s expected to now comply with the more stringent BS6 Stage-II emission norms, which will be rolled out in April 2023. The motor is likely to offer the same output as before – a max power of 20.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm.

Photo source: SUSEE BAJAJ Tuticorin