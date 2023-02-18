  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Plans $920 Million India Investment In Electric Cars, Batteries

Ola Plans $920 Million India Investment In Electric Cars, Batteries

Ola will invest Rs. 7614 crore through its subsidiaries Ola Electric Technologies and Ola Cell Technologies, drawn to the growing demand for EVs in India.
authorBy Reuters
18-Feb-23 03:21 PM IST
null

SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric would invest $920 million (Rs. 7614 crore) in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to manufacture electric cars and batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), a state government statement said on Saturday.

Ola will invest Rs. 7614 crore ($920 million) through its subsidiaries Ola Electric Technologies and Ola Cell Technologies, drawn to the growing demand for EVs in India.

The company's cumulative production numbers topped 100,000 in November, and it plans to annually make 140,000 cars and hire 3,111 workers in Tamil Nadu through the new investment. Ola already manufactures e-two wheelers in the state.

In September, Ola said it was looking to expand into Latin America, ASEAN and European Union countries after entering India's neighbour Nepal first.

Tamil Nadu, which accounts for nearly a third of the country's automotive exports, is looking to boost EV manufacturing and is waiving road tax, registration charges and permit fees for EVs, according to a policy unveiled this week.

Related Articles
Ola Electric To Have 500 Showrooms Across India By March 2023
Ola Electric To Have 500 Showrooms Across India By March 2023
1 day ago
Ola Introduces New S1 Variant With 2 kWh Battery Pack
Ola Introduces New S1 Variant With 2 kWh Battery Pack
8 days ago
Ola Teases Entire Line-Up Of Electric Motorcycles
Ola Teases Entire Line-Up Of Electric Motorcycles
8 days ago
Ola S1 Air Gets Three New Battery Pack Options
Ola S1 Air Gets Three New Battery Pack Options
8 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Automatic Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz Alpha Automatic Petrol BS IV
  • 425 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
12.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹28,556
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXI (O)
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Swift LXI (O)
  • 55,585 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
4.65 LakhEMI starts @ ₹10,414
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line