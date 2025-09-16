Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 16, 2025
Highlights
- Ola achieves 10 lakh unit production milestone
- Roadster X+ gets a special commemorative edition
- Ola attributes milestone to demand for S1 electric scooters and Roadster X
Ola Electric has announced achieving the 10 lakh unit production milestone from its facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company, which began manufacturing in 2021, achieved the milestone in less than four years. Ola attributes this milestone to demand for its S1 electric scooters and Roadster X electric motorcycles.
Also Read: Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
To celebrate the milestone, the company has introduced a special-edition Roadster X+. Finished in midnight blue with red accents on the seat, rims, and battery pack, the X+ is available with two battery packs: a 4.5 kWh unit and a larger 9.1 kWh pack. The smaller pack is rated at 252 km IDC range, while Ola claims the bigger unit can deliver up to 501 km.
Ola highlighted that the 9.1 kWh version will use its proprietary 4680-format 'Bharat Cell', developed and manufactured in India. The company has been positioning these cells as a step toward greater localisation of its EV technology.
Also Read: Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed
At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, Ola also announced two vehicles built around these 4680 cells, the S1 Pro+ with a 5.2 kWh pack, and the Roadster X+ with the 9.1 kWh pack. Prices are set at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively, with deliveries expected to begin this Navratri. Additionally, the S1 Pro Sport was launched with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, starting at Rs 1,50 lakh. Deliveries for this model are planned for January 2026.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Ola Electric Models
- Ola Electric S1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 99,999
- Ola Electric S1 ProEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 AirEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 Lakh
- Ola Electric GigEx-Showroom Price₹ 39,999 - 49,999
- Ola Electric RoadsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.4 Lakh
- Ola Electric Roadster ProEx-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.5 Lakh
- Ola Electric Roadster XEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,999 - 99,999
- Ola Electric Roadster X PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.56 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 Pro 2 GenEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.47 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.29 - 1.7 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 Pro SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.5 - 1.65 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,999 - 1.1 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 X Gen 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 79,999 - 1.12 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 ZEx-Showroom Price₹ 39,999 - 49,999