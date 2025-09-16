HomeNews & Reviews
Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced

The company began production in 2021 and has achieved this milestone in four years.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 16, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ola achieves 10 lakh unit production milestone
  • Roadster X+ gets a special commemorative edition
  • Ola attributes milestone to demand for S1 electric scooters and Roadster X

Ola Electric has announced achieving the 10 lakh unit production milestone from its facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company, which began manufacturing in 2021, achieved the milestone in less than four years. Ola attributes this milestone to demand for its S1 electric scooters and Roadster X electric motorcycles.

 

Also Read: Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted

Ola Electric 10 Lakh Unit Production Milestone 1

To celebrate the milestone, the company has introduced a special-edition Roadster X+. Finished in midnight blue with red accents on the seat, rims, and battery pack, the X+ is available with two battery packs: a 4.5 kWh unit and a larger 9.1 kWh pack. The smaller pack is rated at 252 km IDC range, while Ola claims the bigger unit can deliver up to 501 km. 

 

Ola highlighted that the 9.1 kWh version will use its proprietary 4680-format 'Bharat Cell', developed and manufactured in India. The company has been positioning these cells as a step toward greater localisation of its EV technology. 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed

 

Ola S1 X

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, Ola also announced two vehicles built around these 4680 cells, the S1 Pro+ with a 5.2 kWh pack, and the Roadster X+ with the 9.1 kWh pack. Prices are set at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively, with deliveries expected to begin this Navratri. Additionally, the S1 Pro Sport was launched with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, starting at Rs 1,50 lakh. Deliveries for this model are planned for January 2026. 

  • With the price cut, the S1 Pro+ with the Bharat 4680 cells will be priced at Rs 1.70 lakh while the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh will be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh
    Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed
  • Ola has confirmed that the Diamondhead will launch in mid-2027 and will be priced at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
  • The flagship S1 Pro Sport is the first electric scooter offering in India to gets ADAS and a couple of other unique features
    OLA S1 Pro Sport Launched At Rs 1.5 Lakh Introductory
  • Ola is all set to unveil two new products today-the S1 Sport and the Diamondhead, both of which will be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells
    Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
    Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?

Latest News

  • The company began production in 2021 and has achieved this milestone in four years.
    Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
  • The Aircross X to get similar upgrades as the Basalt X, replete with a revamped cabin and new features.
    Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open
  • The Guerrilla 450 has witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 18,479, depending on the variant.
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
  • The XSR 155 gets the same motor as the R15 and MT-15, and we expect it to launch in India on November 11.
    Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India
  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh
  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • Updated design draws inspiration from VW’s latest SUVs on sale in global markets.
    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design
  • The Meteor 350 now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, and its pricing has been reduced following the revised GST rates.
    2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh
  • The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
    GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh

