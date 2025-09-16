Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced

Ola Electric has announced achieving the 10 lakh unit production milestone from its facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company, which began manufacturing in 2021, achieved the milestone in less than four years. Ola attributes this milestone to demand for its S1 electric scooters and Roadster X electric motorcycles.

To celebrate the milestone, the company has introduced a special-edition Roadster X+. Finished in midnight blue with red accents on the seat, rims, and battery pack, the X+ is available with two battery packs: a 4.5 kWh unit and a larger 9.1 kWh pack. The smaller pack is rated at 252 km IDC range, while Ola claims the bigger unit can deliver up to 501 km.

Ola highlighted that the 9.1 kWh version will use its proprietary 4680-format 'Bharat Cell', developed and manufactured in India. The company has been positioning these cells as a step toward greater localisation of its EV technology.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, Ola also announced two vehicles built around these 4680 cells, the S1 Pro+ with a 5.2 kWh pack, and the Roadster X+ with the 9.1 kWh pack. Prices are set at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively, with deliveries expected to begin this Navratri. Additionally, the S1 Pro Sport was launched with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, starting at Rs 1,50 lakh. Deliveries for this model are planned for January 2026.