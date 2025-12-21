KTM To Host First Adventure Rally In India In Feb 2026

On the sidelines of India Bike Week 2025, KTM India announced two racing initiatives it is set to undertake in 2026. Aside from announcing a third season of its KTM Cup in India, the Austrian manufacturer, now controlled by Bajaj, also announced its first-ever KTM Adventure Rally set to take place in India in 2026.



The KTM Adventure Rally, set to be headed by Dakar Rally rider and New Zealand Enduro Champion Chris Birch, will take place in Goa between February 27 and March 3. KTM says it expects the first edition of its Indian Adventure Rally to bring over 120 participants to Goa for a five-day curated adventure rally experience with hands-on guidance from Birch.



As for the KTM Cup Season 3, the racing initiative will commence from January 17, starting with four zonal rounds held across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Riders will be offered the opportunity to train with MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa, with the top 80 riders taking part in the finale in Chennai. The winners earn a trip to Austria to attend the Austrian Grand Prix, replete with pit access and a visit to KTM Motohall.



Commenting on the programmes, Manik Nangia, President – Probiking, KTM India said, “KTM’s ‘Ready To Race’ philosophy is about pushing limits — on the racetrack and beyond. KTM Cup Season 3 allows riders to train with MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa, while the KTM Adventure Rally at IBW give riders a chance to ride with global adventure icons like Chris Birch. Together, these initiatives build a truly performance-led riding culture in India.”