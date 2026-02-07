Nissan Gravite Interior Spotted Ahead Of February 17 Debut

Nissan India has given us a sneak peek at the interior of the Gravite MPV ahead of its debut, slated for February 17. Based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-A platform, the Gravite will share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber. However, the latest images suggest that the cabin layout is closer to the Triber’s pre-facelift version, with a familiar dashboard and control placement carried over for the Nissan derivative.

From the images, the Gravite appears to share several interior elements with its cousin, the pre-facelift Renault Triber. The dashboard layout looks familiar, with a centrally placed touchscreen and air con vents sitting above. The three-spoke steering wheel appears to be new and has mounted controls.

While areas such as the centre console and parts of the dashboard are not clearly visible in the teaser images, the overall layout suggests that much of the cabin design has been borrowed over. It remains to be seen whether Nissan will introduce additional features to differentiate the Gravite from its alliance partner, Renault. Similar to the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite will have a 5+2 seating layout.

On the equipment list, the Nissan Gravite is expected to offer features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, rear AC vents, and multiple charging outlets, among others. In terms of safety, the Gravite is likely to come equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and a tyre-pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX and parking sensors with a reverse camera.

On the outside, the Gravite features a distinct front-end design, highlighted by a prominent grille with a mesh-like pattern and swept-back headlamps with LED eyebrow-style elements. The front bumper incorporates C-shaped inserts on either side along with a central air dam. Teasers of the rear section suggest a layout similar to the Triber, with the main visible change being a revised bumper design.

Under the hood, the Gravite is expected to use the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine seen across the Renault-Nissan CMF-A range. This unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is likely to be offered with both manual and AMT transmission options.