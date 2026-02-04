Nissan Gravite MPV India Debut On February 17

It was almost a year ago that Nissan first previewed its new B-segment MPV alongside a new compact SUV for India, as part of its reaffirmation of its commitment to the Indian market. Over the course of the year, the MPV was previewed on multiple occasions, including getting a name - Gravite. Now we are finally set to see the production-ready MPV in the flesh for the first time, with Nissan confirming a February 17 debut.



In terms of looks, the Gravite shares a similar profile as the Renault Triber - its platform sibling, replete with a stepped roof design to free up space inside the cabin. As with the Triber, the Gravite too will sit just below the 4 metre mark and is set to offer buyers a more budget-friendly alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion.

The Gravite gets its own distinct front fascia design with a prominent cheese grater-style grille flanked by swept-back headlamps with LED eyebrows. The bumper, meanwhile feature C-shaped inserts along the sides with an air dam at the centre. Teasers of the rear meanwhile have revealed a design shared with the Triber sister car, with only a new look bumper being the rear difference.

Moving to the cabin, the Gravite is unlikely to get any major styling updates over the Triber, and it remains to be seen if Nissan will offer some standout features for greater differentiation from its Alliance sibling.



Moving to the powertrain, the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine used in Renault-Nissan’s entire CMF-A series portfolio is expected to sit under the hood. The unit is good for 71 bhp and 96 Nm and will likely be offered with both manual and AMT options.

Expect prices to be announced in the coming months.