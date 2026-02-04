Suzuki Access ABS Launched At Rs. 92,328
- Suzuki Access ABS introduced in two variants
- Ride Connect ABS, Ride Connect TFT ABS introduced
- Prices for Access ABS version begins at Rs. 92,328
The Suzuki Access has been introduced with a variant with ABS with prices starting at Rs. 92,328 (Ex-showroom). One of India’s bestselling 125 cc scooters, the Suzuki Access now gets single-channel ABS on two top trims – the Ride Connect and Ride Connect TFT variants. This makes the Suzuki Access one of the first mass-market 125 cc scooters to offer single-channel ABS as an option. The only other 125 cc two-wheeler to offer optional ABS is the Hero Xtreme 125R.
Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review
Just last year, the Suzuki Access was updated with minor cosmetic changes, adding more convenience, more boot space, while retaining the familiar silhouette. Mechanically, the Suzuki Access ABS remains the same, powered by its 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which was updated last year to meet OBD-2B requirements. The engine puts out 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.
The Access Ride Connect ABS Edition is priced at Rs. 92,328 (Ex-showroom) and is available in five colour options – Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green and Pearl Shiny Beige. The Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition is offered in five colours - Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green and Pearl Mat Aqua Silver, and priced at Rs. 98,378 (Ex-showroom).
With these two new variants, the Access has become the most affordable two-wheeler in India with ABS offered as an option. Anti-lock braking system (ABS) is a safety feature that will prevent wheel lock-up under hard braking and it's encouraging to see Suzuki introducing this feature in what is undoubtedly the brand's highest-selling model in India. So far, ABS is not required as per regulation in 125 cc two-wheelers, and only combined braking system, or CBS is mandated for 125 cc two-wheelers under current regulations.
Watch the 2025 Suzuki Access Video Review:
