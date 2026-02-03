Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Debut In April 2026
- CLA EV India debut in April 2026
- Offered in two versions globally: CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC
- Single motor, RWD offers a claimed 771 km range
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the all-electric CLA in India in April 2026. The electric sedan made its global debut on March 13, 2025, with its India launch confirmed shortly thereafter for early 2026. Once introduced, the CLA will take over from the A-Class sedan as the brand’s new entry point into its sedan lineup.
Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled: All-Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range
While specifications for the India-spec CLA EV are yet to be announced, the global model is offered in two versions – the CLA 250+ and the CLA 350 4MATIC – both powered by an 85 kWh battery pack. The CLA 250+ features a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup churning out 268 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. The CLA 350 4MATIC, on the other hand, sports a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, belting out 349 bhp and 515 Nm. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP-rated range of up to 792 km for the rear-wheel-drive version, while the all-wheel-drive variant is rated for up to 771 km on a single charge.
On the design front, the production CLA closely follows the concept showcased earlier. It carries a smooth, flowing silhouette with rounded edges, while the electric version stands out with a closed front panel featuring 142 illuminated three-pointed star elements, along with a lit Mercedes-Benz logo at the centre. At the rear, star-shaped LED taillights are linked by a full-width light strip. Globally, buyers can choose from ten alloy wheel designs, ranging from 17 to 19 inches.
Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Previewed Ahead Of Jan 29 Global Debut
The new CLA is larger than before. It now measures 4,723 mm in length, making it 34 mm longer than its predecessor and slightly bigger than the previous-generation C-Class. Width has increased by 25 mm to 1,855 mm, while height is up to 1,468 mm. The wheelbase has also been stretched by 61 mm, now measuring 2,790 mm.
Inside, the CLA features Mercedes-Benz’s Superscreen layout, which spans the width of the dashboard. This setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, and an optional 14-inch passenger display. A panoramic sunroof is also offered as standard, along with other features.
Mercedes-Benz is likely to introduce the single-motor iteration of the CLA EV to the Indian market, which could be priced at around Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom).
