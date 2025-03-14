New Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled: All-Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the all-new CLA, its entry-level luxury sedan. Initially showcased in concept form a few years ago, the CLA has now been fully revealed and borrows a lot from its concept. The latest iteration brings significant changes under the familiar skin, featuring an all-electric variant for the first time alongside a hybrid option. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fighter has grown in size, packs more features, and has a lot more on offer.

The design of the new CLA largely retains the cues first seen in its concept form. It features a smooth, flowing silhouette with rounded edges, while the electric derivative’s front panel (upper grille) is flooded with 142 LED-lit three-pointed stars and the Mercedes-Benz logo, illuminated at the centre. Meanwhile, the hybrid models receive a more conventional grille with chrome-stamped stars and LED-framed lighting.

The profile has been refined with flush door handles, similar to those found in larger Mercedes-Benz sedans. At the rear, star-shaped taillights are connected by a full-width light strip, which displays animated lighting sequences when locking or unlocking the car. The CLA also offers a selection of ten alloy wheel designs, available in sizes ranging from 17 to 19 inches.

The new CLA has grown in size compared to its predecessor. It is now 4,723 mm long – 34mm longer than before, making it slightly larger than the previous-generation C-Class. Its width has increased by 25mm to 1,855mm, and the height has been raised to 1,468mm. The wheelbase has also been extended by 61 mm, now measuring 2,790 mm.

Coming to the interior, the cabin has experienced a significant overhaul, incorporating the latest Mercedes-Benz technology. Inspired by the EQE and EQS models, the dashboard now features the brand’s Superscreen display system, running the dashboard. The setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, a 14.6-inch central infotainment screen, and an optional 14-inch display for the front passenger. A panoramic sunroof is offered as standard.

The boot space is rated to be 405 litres. Additionally, the electric version introduces a front trunk (frunk) for the first time in a modern Mercedes-Benz, providing an extra 101 litres of storage.



The CLA is built on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, which is designed primarily for electric powertrains but is also adaptable for internal combustion engines. The base hybrid variant is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 1.3-kWh battery pack and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. A 27-bhp electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

For those looking for the electric derivative, Mercedes offers two versions: the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology and the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. The CLA 250+ features a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup producing 268 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the CLA 350 4MATIC comes with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system, belting out 349 bhp and 515 Nm of torque.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the rear-wheel-drive model can achieve a maximum range of 792 kilometres under the WLTP cycle, while the all-wheel-drive version offers up to 771 kilometres. The inclusion of 800-volt technology enables ultra-fast DC charging and is claimed to provide 325 km of range in 10 minutes using a 320 kW charger.

In the Indian market, the all-new Mercedes-Benz will replace the A-Class sedan, and we expect the new CLA in ICE and EV form to make its debut in India sometime in 2027.