Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Aston Martin New V12 VanquishMahindra Thar eNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo ES90 Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 DukeYamaha New MT-09Ducati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?

Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes says its working on a smaller G-class variant
  • The G-class was originally offered in a 3-door bodystyle up till the early 2010s
  • Latest SUV is sold only as a five-door

Mercedes-Benz at its annual results conference confirmed a host of new models set to arrive over the course of the next two years. These include the third-gen CLA, the S-class facelift and all-electric derivatives of the E-Class, GLC and C-class. However, one bit of news that also caught our attention was the confirmation of yet another derivative of the iconic Gelandewagen or G-Class.
 

Also read: All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
 

Mercedes Benz G 580 With EQ Technology 1

The latest G-class is sold solely in 5-door body style globally.

 

Neatly tucked away in the company’s press release is the sentence “The legendary G-Class family will be expanded with a new smaller version.” Mercedes had preciously alluded to a smaller ‘baby G class’ SUV though little else is known.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
 

While details of this new, smaller G-class are scant at this point, a logical answer could be the introduction of a short-wheelbase three-door iteration of the icon. Unlike some of its predecessors, the current generation G-class went on sale globally solely in 5-door body style, while its predecessors - including the SUV that started the lineage - was offered in a choice of wheelbases and with three- and five-door configurations.
 Mercedes G class 3 Door 1

The 3-Door body style was sold in some global market till the early 2010s

 

It remains to be seen if this is actually the case though a three-door derivative could make the SUV more appealing to use cases outside of an SUV for the wealthy. The smaller three-door SUV featuring the same diesel and petrol running gear as the standard G-class could be a more accomplished off-roader and could appeal to lifestyle buyers wanting something more compact than the bonkers, full-sized SUV and could provide direct competition to models such as the Land Rover Defender 90. While priced some ways apart in India, the Defender is viewed as a direct rival to the G-class in many markets across the globe.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch Confirmed

 Mercedes G class 3 Door 2

A short wheelbase 3-door wagon was one of the multiple body styles offered on the original G-class.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, EQS 680 Night Series Launched In India 
 

The three-door G-Class could also see applications outside of just civilian use as well given the G-class’ already notable off-road capabilities.

 

The second alternative, and the one circulating in the media, is of an all-new, smaller and more affordable SUV inspired by the G-Class. Reports suggest that this all-new SUV could sit on a bespoke platform and be offered with internal combustion and all-electric powertrains though it might not be as capable as the G-Class off-road.
 

On the design front, the SUV could draw stylistic elements from the iconic G while blending in more modern design aesthetics as well. The new SUV could also pack in some of the G's off-road hardware and technology, though, given its lower expected price point, it may not be as capable off-road.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes G-Class# Mercedes G-Wagen# Mercedes-Benz G-Class# G-class# Mercedes Gelandewagen# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
  • Third-gen CLA will feature both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains and will also get a high-performance AMG derivative.
    All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
  • Once offered in India solely in bonkers AMG spec, the iconic Gelandewagen has now arrived in all-electric form. But is it as desirable as before?
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
  • When it comes to the luxury segment, the mainstream options have gotten, well, too mainstream. So, if you want something unique, here are two choices that may have never crossed your mind before.
    Lexus NX 350h vs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350: Luxury Electric or Luxury Hybrid?
  • It was the W124 E-class that kickstarted Mercedes-Benz’s journey in India in 1995, and now almost 30 years later we welcome the sixth generation of the sedan. Just how far has the E-class come?
    Mercedes-Benz W124 vs New E-Class: Modern Classic Meets Best Seller

Latest News

  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
  • Third-gen CLA will feature both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains and will also get a high-performance AMG derivative.
    All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
  • Effective from today, the Seiennezzo 650 Retro Street now carries a sticker price of Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Seiennezzo 650 Scrambler is priced at Rs 5.20 lakh, both ex-showroom
    Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!
  • Two upcoming additions to Triumph’s 400cc family have been spotted on testing globally.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing
  • The recently-launched Audi RS Q8 Performance joins an elite but diminishing list of SUVs that sport massive V8s in the age of downsized and zero-emission powertrains
    V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025
  • This update spells the end for the standard variant of the DBX, with only the more powerful 707 variant to be available hereon
    Updated Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch In April 2025
  • The ES90 will be the most powerful Volvo, but not in terms of horsepower.
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut
  • The first of Kia’s EVs aimed at commercial applications will be offered in both passenger-carrying and panel van configurations among others
    Production-Spec Kia PV5 Van Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

Research More on Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
8.2

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Starts at ₹ 2.55 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View G-Class Specifications
View G-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved