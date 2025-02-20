‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 20, 2025
Highlights
- Mercedes says its working on a smaller G-class variant
- The G-class was originally offered in a 3-door bodystyle up till the early 2010s
- Latest SUV is sold only as a five-door
Mercedes-Benz at its annual results conference confirmed a host of new models set to arrive over the course of the next two years. These include the third-gen CLA, the S-class facelift and all-electric derivatives of the E-Class, GLC and C-class. However, one bit of news that also caught our attention was the confirmation of yet another derivative of the iconic Gelandewagen or G-Class.
The latest G-class is sold solely in 5-door body style globally.
Neatly tucked away in the company’s press release is the sentence “The legendary G-Class family will be expanded with a new smaller version.” Mercedes had preciously alluded to a smaller ‘baby G class’ SUV though little else is known.
While details of this new, smaller G-class are scant at this point, a logical answer could be the introduction of a short-wheelbase three-door iteration of the icon. Unlike some of its predecessors, the current generation G-class went on sale globally solely in 5-door body style, while its predecessors - including the SUV that started the lineage - was offered in a choice of wheelbases and with three- and five-door configurations.
The 3-Door body style was sold in some global market till the early 2010s
It remains to be seen if this is actually the case though a three-door derivative could make the SUV more appealing to use cases outside of an SUV for the wealthy. The smaller three-door SUV featuring the same diesel and petrol running gear as the standard G-class could be a more accomplished off-roader and could appeal to lifestyle buyers wanting something more compact than the bonkers, full-sized SUV and could provide direct competition to models such as the Land Rover Defender 90. While priced some ways apart in India, the Defender is viewed as a direct rival to the G-class in many markets across the globe.
A short wheelbase 3-door wagon was one of the multiple body styles offered on the original G-class.
The three-door G-Class could also see applications outside of just civilian use as well given the G-class’ already notable off-road capabilities.
The second alternative, and the one circulating in the media, is of an all-new, smaller and more affordable SUV inspired by the G-Class. Reports suggest that this all-new SUV could sit on a bespoke platform and be offered with internal combustion and all-electric powertrains though it might not be as capable as the G-Class off-road.
On the design front, the SUV could draw stylistic elements from the iconic G while blending in more modern design aesthetics as well. The new SUV could also pack in some of the G's off-road hardware and technology, though, given its lower expected price point, it may not be as capable off-road.
