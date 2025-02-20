All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the all-new third-gen CLA compact luxury sedan will make its global debut next month. Previewed by the Concept CLA that debuted back in 2023, the new CLA is underpinned by Mercedes’ new modular MMA platform that will underpin a range of future models from the company and is optimised to offer both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains.

Production CLA's design will stay quite close to the concept though the details will be toned down.

Based on the images of the test mule, the final production-spec CLA will share the same basic design as the Concept CLA with flowing lines and a four-door coupe-inspired look. Interestingly the new CLA will also be adopting some of the finer details from the Concept CLA such as the three-point star lighting element within the main headlamps.



On the cabin front, Mercedes-Benz has previously confirmed that the CLA will be the debut model for its new in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) replete with an AI-enabled virtual assistant backed up by a power on-board supercomputer and a fully integrated tech stack. Mercedes has also said that the new MB.OS will also make the CLA Level 2++ ADAS compatible though availability will be subject to market regulations.

Three-point Star lighting pattern within headlamp another element carried from the concept.

Moving to the powertrains, the CLA will feature both internal combustion and all-electric drive systems. The CLA EV will derive technology from the EQXX concept featuring an 800-volt architecture supporting up to 320 kW DC fast charging. Mercedes says that CLA EV will be rear-wheel drive as standard featuring a primary drive motor with up to 268 bhp on tap and featuring an integrated two-speed transmission for improving efficiency. 4Matic all-wheel drive variants will feature an additional 107 bhp motor on the front axle though the unit will only kick in when additional traction or power is required. Mercedes for a long time has said that the CLA EV will have a range of over 750 km on a full charge.

New CLA to retain the coupe-inspired shape of its predecessors while carrying over design elements form the 2023 Concept CLA.

On the battery front, Mercedes previously confirmed two battery packs for the EV - a 58 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an 85 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. Mercedes has also confirmed that the CLA EV will get an AMG derivative with over 535 bhp on tap.

New CLA will be the first new Mercedes to get the brand's new MB.OS system that debuted in early 2024

Moving to internal combustion powertrains, the CLA will feature a new generation of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines in multiple states of tune. Mercedes has confirmed three output levels - 134 bhp, 161 bhp and 188 bhp. Unlike the EVs, the ICE models will feature front-wheel drive as standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive offered as an option. Power will be sent to the wheels via an all-new electrified 8-speed DCT gearbox featuring an integrated electric motor capable of offering an additional boost of up to 27 bhp for limited periods.



The new-gen CLA will go on sale in global markets towards the second half of the year with an India launch likely sometime in 2026.